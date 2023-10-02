Fresh university graduates in Hong Kong are earning almost 10 per cent more than their peers did five years ago, a think tank has said, with an economist attributing the trend to employers paying out more for talent amid a recent brain drain.

An analysis of 35 years of census data by pro-establishment think tank New Youth Forum found the median monthly salary for graduates aged 20 to 24 rose to HK$17,424 (US$2,224) last year from HK$15,856 in 2017, a 9.8 per cent increase.

The figure from 2022 is the third highest across the 35-year period, comparable to fresh graduate earnings of HK$17,426 back in 1997. The lowest level over the time frame was HK$14,796 from 2012.

Associate Professor Billy Mak Sui-choi, of Baptist University’s department of accountancy, economics and finance, said a recent outflow of local talent could mean some employers were willing to offer higher salaries rather than operate short-staffed.