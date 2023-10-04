“Hong Kong welcomes you all with open arms,” he said. “You come from all over the world and you bring with you innovation, technology and expertise in a great variety of sectors and areas.”

About 30 foreign and mainland Chinese companies have pledged to invest roughly HK$30 billion (US$3.83 billion) in Hong Kong, which the city leader says will “help spur the city’s rise” as a hub of innovation and technology (I&T).

“These smart strategic companies and the many more that follow in the coming months and years will help spur Hong Kong’s rise as an innovation and technology centre.”

Hong Kong is building a innovation and tech hub along the border known as the Northern Metropolis. Photo: May Tse

British pharmaceutical giant AstraZeneca and the world’s largest PC maker Lenovo were among the companies eyeing business expansion in the city.

At the ceremony, Lee touted the “one country, two systems” principle as allowing the city to offer “unparalleled connectivity” between the mainland and the rest of the world, saying Hong Kong was a value-adding conduit between Chinese and overseas enterprises.

Financial minister Chan said the government “truly values” the partnership between the government and businesses that motivated all sides to work together in realising the city’s ambitions to become an I&T hub.

Hong Kong’s trusted legal system and access to both the mainland and global markets, as well as its ecosystem of private equity and venture capital could help companies grow, he added.

“The future looks good for Hong Kong, awfully good for all of us,” Chan said.

The Office for Attracting Strategic Enterprises was announced in Lee’s policy address last year. The initiative is aimed at luring cutting-edge companies in areas such as health, artificial intelligence and big data to set up or expand their businesses in Hong Kong.

The office is tasked with drawing up a list of targeted enterprises, carrying out negotiations, formulating incentives covering land, tax and financing, and helping companies secure work visas for their staff.