The federation and the Top Talent Services Association in mid-September sent out 1,200 questionnaires in a bid to gauge views on incomers’ requirements for their children’s education after they arrived in Hong Kong.

“The Education Bureau shouldn’t base its policies only on the intakes of Primary One or Secondary One pupils, but also of other grades, because they don’t necessarily start at Primary One or Secondary One.”

“The survey results have shown that non-local parents have a strong need to arrange for their children to study in Hong Kong,” lawmaker Tang Fei, the vice-chairman of the Hong Kong Federation of Education Workers, said.

The groups behind the poll on Thursday appealed to the education authorities to make more accurate estimates of pupil numbers because of the expected influx of children who will arrive in the city with their parents.

More than 75 per cent of talent recruited from outside Hong Kong want their children to study in city primary and secondary schools, with more opting for government-funded institutions than private alternatives, a survey has found.

There were 326 replies and 75.8 per cent said they would arrange primary and secondary education for their children in the city.

More than 67 per cent said their children would go to a government-funded school, compared with 21.1 per cent who said they would pick international or private alternatives.

Just over 18 per cent said they would prefer that their children completed their education in their hometowns.

Only 3.7 per cent told pollsters that their children would be sent abroad for their education.

The survey also found 63.2 per cent of parents said they wanted their children to sit the Diploma of Secondary Education compared with 13.8 per cent who opted for the International Baccalaureate programme.

But 18.6 per cent said they had yet to decide on a secondary education programme for their children.

Tang, a former principal at Heung To Secondary School in Tseung Kwan O, said the findings came as a surprise because he thought “international education programmes, such as International Baccalaureate, would receive overwhelming popularity” among parents.

One successful mainland applicant, who asked to be identified only by the surname Fang, arrived in Hong Kong in January with his wife and two daughters.

Fang, from Tsuen Wan, said the family secured a nearby kindergarten place for their youngest daughter and got the older girl into a primary school in Yau Tsim Mong through the government’s discretionary places allocation scheme.

“It is a traditional Chinese thinking that parents want to keep their daughters near them and Hong Kong is convenient,” Fang explained. “I’d prefer them to get their university education in Hong Kong as well.”

Hong Kong authorities have scrambled to recruit overseas and mainland Chinese talent to help tackle a decline in the workforce caused by waves of emigration since 2020 and an ageing population.

The Top Talent Pass Scheme was introduced last December to help boost the attractiveness of the city to high-fliers.

Government statistics showed that 25,961 applicants had landed a two-year visa through the scheme by June and 22,751 dependent visas had been issued.

The Post reported earlier that more than 95 per cent of the approved top talent applications were for mainlanders.

Posts on mainland social media platforms have highlighted benefits for children under the Top Talent Pass Scheme, including priority interviews at international schools and the potential for entry to top universities worldwide.

The Hong Kong Association of the Heads of Secondary Schools told Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu during his consultation for his second policy address, to be delivered on October 25, that the government should consider boarding places at some secondary schools to help the children of new arrivals to integrate faster.

Lin Chun-pong, the chairman of the council and a secondary school principal, said it is up to individual schools to decide whether they could provide residential places.

“We are just raising this idea of setting up boarding facilities and letting the government decide how to execute,” he said.

The Education Bureau added it had sent a circular to schools and kindergartens in July to remind them a child could be offered a place if they were satisfied that the applicant had Immigration Department permission to live in Hong Kong.