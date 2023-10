Hong Kong retailers are uneasy over business prospects for the next big holiday periods after the city had a net outflow of people over the Mid-Autumn Festival and National Day long weekend and those in the city did not spend in stores, despite higher footfall.

Immigration Department statistics showed 1 million visitors visited Hong Kong from September 29 to Wednesday in the first post-pandemic celebration of the holiday, which will end on Friday.

But the number of tourists was offset by the 1.4 million Hongkongers who left the city on holiday over the same period.

Real estate services firm JLL said it had carried out a survey of 10 retailers, whose names were withheld, but which included the jewellery, luxury, food and drink, toys, souvenirs and cosmetics sectors.

People visit the APM shopping centre in Kwun Tong at the start of the mainland Chinese “golden week” holiday. Photo: Edmond So