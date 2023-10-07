National Day break: Hong Kong welcomes 1.1 million mainland Chinese visitors over 8-day break, daily average at 85% of pre-Covid levels
- Government figures show daily average of about 140,000 mainland tourists arrived in Hong Kong over break
- ‘I hope that visitors can feel the strong festive atmosphere and unique urban charm of Hong Kong,’ city’s tourism and culture chief says
Hong Kong welcomed about 1.1 million visitors from mainland China over the National Day “golden week holiday”, with the daily average reaching about 85 per cent of pre-pandemic levels.
Official figures showed an average of about 140,000 mainland tourists arrived in Hong Kong each day during the country’s eight-day holiday that ended on Friday.
The latter figure was about 85 per cent of the average levels logged for the same holiday between 2017 and 2019. It also was about 10 per cent higher than recorded for the Labour Day holiday in May of this year.
Secretary for Culture, Sports and Tourism Kevin Yeung Yun-hung on Saturday said the government would summarises its findings over the period to help inform future initiatives and boost travellers’ experiences.
“I hope that visitors could feel the strong festive atmosphere and unique urban charm of Hong Kong,” he said.
Visitors hit Hong Kong over mainland’s ‘golden week’, but no sales boost seen
The statistics showed the peak of the holiday was National Day on October 1, when about 180,000 visitors came from the mainland. Most travelled via high-speed railway to the West Kowloon terminus or crossed using the Lok Ma Chau Spur Line.
In terms of events popular among residents and tourists alike, a Mid-Autumn Festival lantern display at Victoria Park running from September 23 to October 2 attracted about 200,000 visitors, while the Tai Hang Fire Dragon Dance saw about 48,000 people attend from September 28 to 30.
The city’s first National Day fireworks show after a five-year hiatus brought in about 430,000 spectators to Victoria Harbour to watch the display.
The government said the most popular tourist attractions over the period were the West Kowloon Cultural District, Ocean Park, Hong Kong Disneyland, the Peak Tram and Ngong Ping 360 cable car.
Some of the locations also recorded foot traffic that was close to or exceeded pre-pandemic levels, it added.
Mainland Chinese tourists hit Hong Kong for holiday, but many plan 1 day visit
Figures from the Hong Kong Tourism Board showed the overall occupancy rate for local hotels reached 90 per cent. Among mainland visitors, about 45 per cent stayed overnight, similar to levels recorded in 2017 and 2018.
According to the data, some 780 mainland tour groups visited Hong Kong during the holiday. The trips involved about 26,800 people and accounted for around 2 per cent of all mainland tourists in the city over the period.
Authorities said they had not received any complaints about coercive shopping so far, while the overall management of the tour groups appeared to be in order.
The board also released more figures showing Hong Kong logged about 2.77 million visitors in September, some 2.16 million of which had come from the mainland.
The city recorded about 23.3 million visitors from January to September.