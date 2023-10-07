Hong Kong welcomed about 1.1 million visitors from mainland China over the National Day “golden week holiday”, with the daily average reaching about 85 per cent of pre-pandemic levels.

Official figures showed an average of about 140,000 mainland tourists arrived in Hong Kong each day during the country’s eight-day holiday that ended on Friday.

The latter figure was about 85 per cent of the average levels logged for the same holiday between 2017 and 2019. It also was about 10 per cent higher than recorded for the Labour Day holiday in May of this year.

Secretary for Culture, Sports and Tourism Kevin Yeung Yun-hung on Saturday said the government would summarises its findings over the period to help inform future initiatives and boost travellers’ experiences.