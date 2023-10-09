“The Hong Kong government is committed to creating new prospects for regional cooperation and mutual prosperity,” Lee said in his keynote speech at the Hong Kong – Asean summit 2023, organised by the Post.

The event was meant to be a hybrid session but despite the extreme conditions, Lee made it a point to be at the venue as key foreign speakers had already arrived over the weekend. They included: Thai Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Parnpree Bahiddha-nukara; Malaysian Investment, Trade and Industry Minister Liew Chin Tong; and Hashim Djojohadikusumo, a representative for Indonesian defence chief Prabowo Subianto.

Despite the smaller physical audience, Lee stressed that the move to press on with the event showed the resilience of Hong Kong as Asean was an important partner.

“We welcome our Asean friends to visit us to experience first-hand the energy, the opportunities and the many pleasures on offer right now in a revitalised Hong Kong,” the city leader said.

He highlighted the unique edges enjoyed by Hong Kong under Beijing’s “one country, two systems” guiding principle.

“This unique principle bestows upon us unparalleled connectivity to the mainland of China and the rest of the world. Hong Kong is uniquely placed to add value to the member states,” he said.

Lee also touted Hong Kong’s business-friendly environment, a robust financial regulatory regime and a simple and low tax system, as well as its rule of law.

“Despite the complexities posed by geopolitical tensions, high interest rates and the pandemic, Hong Kong’s financial system remains resilient,” he added.

Lee (left) with Thai Deputy Prime Minister Parnpree Bahiddha-nukara at the Hong Kong – Asean summit 2023. Photo: May Tse

The Association of Southeast Asian Nations has been the city’s second-largest merchandise trading partner since 2010.

Lee earlier vowed to seize business opportunities as he paid a week-long trip to Asean countries and to consolidate support for the city to join the world’s largest free-trade pact in July.

The Hong Kong-Asean Summit 2023 is being held in partnership with the Hong Kong-Asean Foundation and the Our Hong Kong Foundation.