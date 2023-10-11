A restaurant chain will hand out vouchers worth HK$30 million (US$3.8 million) starting next week in a bid to keep up the momentum to resuscitate Hong Kong’s nighttime economy.

Ray Chui Man-wai, president of the catering body Institute of Dining Art and also chairman of Kam Kee Holdings that operates 45 restaurants, announced his chain would distribute sets of coupons each worth HK$600 from October 18 to patrons who dined at his outlets, on a first-come, first-served basis.

“The coupons are worth a total of HK$30 million, with every patron entitled to a set of coupons valued at HK$600, but they can only be used after 8pm at my outlets,” he said. “The move is intended to further spice up the government’s ‘Night Vibes’ campaign for heating up the nighttime economy.”