Cherry Lee, a legal sector employee in her 30s attending the event, said she had heard a lot about the first phase of the carnival but was unable to stop by at the time.

“I guess people don’t know yet that the market has reopened. I think more people will come again tomorrow when people start talking about it online again,” local snack vendor Chan Ming said.

Some food sellers also said foot traffic on Friday seemed to be slow, but were optimistic things would pick up over the weekend.

The Post at 7pm observed about 300 people at the event, which is part of the government’s “Night Vibes Hong Kong” campaign. Food vendors along Wan Chai’s waterfront began hawking their wares at around 6pm, three hours after the market opened for the day.

The second phase of Hong Kong’s “waterfront carnival” got off to a slow start on Friday as fewer patrons flocked to the event, days after officials suspended the night market last weekend when Typhoon Koinu edged closer to the city.

“A few of my friends were curious as well, so we decided to come after work,” she said.

The government launched the carnival, along with two others in Kennedy Town and Kwun Tong, to help boost the city’s nighttime economy and get people out and about again.

Some shopping centres have hosted their own after-dark bazaars in tandem with the scheme. The Wine and Dine Festival in two weeks is part of the programme, as was the return of the National Day fireworks display on October 1.

The first phase of the Wan Chai carnival ran from September 27 to October 2, overlapping with mainland China’s National Day “golden week”, when more than a million travellers crossed the border to visit Hong Kong.

It was intended to start up again from October 6 to 8, but was cancelled last weekend as Typhoon Koinu skirted the city and triggered a No 9 storm warning.

The second phase of the carnival will run from Friday to Sunday and continue next weekend. Photo: Yik Yeung-man

The second phase of the night market will run from Friday to Sunday and continue over the next weekend.

On Friday night, the event was illuminated by rows of lights and massive glowing signs after the first phase grappled with power supply problems, with the newer iteration including a children’s dance performance on stage.

Many vendors at the time said the lights kept flickering and there was insufficient power for cooking food, despite the stall owners paying extra for the service.

Vendor Christopher Przemyski, who was selling items such as tacos, lobster rolls and alcoholic drinks, described business on the first day of the second phase as slightly more upbeat, despite the lights turning off several times while he spoke.

Discussing last weekend, Przemyski said he and his team were caught off guard when authorities asked them to dismantle their stall at around 6pm on Saturday as Koinu drew closer.

“It [was] so late on a Saturday night, how could I find people to go all the way there to take everything down?” he said.

Quintin Xiu, 44, said he had enjoyed the market when it was held over the holidays last month and had decided to stop by again.

“The vibe is really cool, and I enjoy snacks,” he said.

But those heading to the carnival this time will miss out on the drone show from the first phase, which will not appear this weekend or the next.