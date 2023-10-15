The Land Registry in September recorded 2,862 transactions in primary and secondary sales of private homes, the lowest monthly figure so far this year.

“Given the economic and property market environment, coupled with the fact that mortgage interest rates are still relatively high, the public’s response to the starter homes is not as enthusiastic as [the previous ones]. It is within our expectations,” Wai said in his blog.

He added he expected the figure to increase by the Wednesday deadline for applications for the development, which opened to buyers on September 27.

Wai Chi-sing, the managing director of the Urban Renewal Authority (URA) on Sunday said about 2,270 households had applied for the 260 starter units in Hung Hom by Saturday.

A new Hong Kong starter home development is oversubscribed 7.7 times, less than 20 per cent of responses to earlier projects and a stark indication of the slump in property prices.

Hong Kong’s lived-in home prices dropped for the fourth month in a row in August and analysts said they expected further declines because of high interest rates and the large number of properties for sale.

The market has been so weak that property developers and lawmakers appealed to the government to relax curbs.

Financial Secretary Paul Chan Mo-po late last month gave the strongest hint yet that the government could ease property market cooling measures.

He said present market conditions were not the same as when the restrictions were introduced in 2010.

The URA offered a total of almost 500 starter homes over 2019 and 2020, which were oversubscribed 50 times by more than 25,000 applicants.

The earlier releases of homes were sold at 62 per cent of market value in 2019 and 70 per cent in 2020, ranging between HK$3.14 million (US$401,281) and HK$7.98 million.

The latest release of Hung Hom homes is on sale at 78 per cent of the market value, priced from HK$4.08 million to HK$9.64 million. The saleable floor area price per square foot runs from HK$12,885 to HK$16,499.

About half of the 260 flats are one bedroom, 40 per cent have two and the remainder have three. Sizes range from 303 to 600 sq ft.

Wai explained that the URA was determined to press ahead with sales to bridge the gap in starter home supply.

He said homebuyers would have to wait at least seven years for another development of flats to be ready, which are expected to be available as early as 2026.

“Despite being constrained by limited financial resources, our decision-making process takes into account not only the commercial aspects of unit sales, but also the overall interests of society,” Wai said.

“Therefore, even in a clearly declining real estate market that affects the URA’s revenue, we are still committed to the sale programme.”

The statutory body recorded a deficit of HK$3.5 billion in the last financial year, from a surplus of HK$6.6 billion 12 months earlier. The fall was put down to the property market downturn.

Wai emphasised that starter homes were still attractive to young families and single people. He said about 90 per cent of applicants were aged 40 or under, with a majority of them being single or two-person households.

He added that more than 40 per cent of applicants lived in the New Territories, where property prices were on average 8 to 9 per cent lower than around four years ago, when starter homes first went on sale.

These applicants could afford to buy flats in the New Territories, but they still applied for starter flats in urban areas, which have some eligibility and resale restrictions, Wai said.

Single people are only eligible to apply if their monthly income is between HK$31,001 and HK$40,300. The income band for family applicants ranges from HK$62,001 to HK$80,600.

Successful applicants can only sell their homes on the open market after five years and have to pay a premium to the URA.