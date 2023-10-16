Hong Kong’s latest labour import scheme will undergo a half-year government review, a local advocacy group has said after demanding a quota for bringing in low-skilled workers in a meeting with authorities.

The Labour Department on Monday met representatives from the Society for Community Organisation (SoCO) to discuss the impact of introducing an unlimited number of workers across 26 job types, including waiters, junior chefs, hospitality and sales staff in catering.

Employers are required to carry out a four-week recruitment drive in the city before their applications for foreign workers are considered by the Labour Advisory Board.

The Society for Community Organisation met officials from the Labour Department to discuss the impact of the new scheme. Photo: Xiaomei Chen

According to the advocacy group, local workers are concerned about job opportunities and the prospect of pay increases. Imported labour must receive a salary that is no less than the median monthly wage for the relevant job.