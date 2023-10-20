Buyers of paperweights made out of shredded HK$1,000 banknotes by the Hong Kong Monetary Authority have been offered their money back after it discovered the product did not contain the amount of currency promised on the label.

The paperweights – sold about six years ago – were billed as containing HK$138,000 (US$17,640) in shredded cash, but the authority on Friday admitted the labels were not accurate.

A spokesman explained the paperweights, which were sold at the authority’s information centre, contained pebbles, added to make the products heavier and “enhance their function as paperweights”, but the space for the notes had been reduced.

“The number of shredded banknotes inside each paperweight falls short of the approximate number stated on the paperweight label,” he said.