CEO of Hong Kong’s Cyberport to step down, triggering global search for new chief just months after tech hub hit by hackers
- CEO Peter Yan will leave the role in April after deciding not to renew his contract, tech hub says
- Cyberport recently left reeling after 400GB of personal data belonging to staff, former workers and job applicants stolen in August and put up for sale on dark web
The CEO of Hong Kong’s Cyberport, recently targeted by hackers who siphoned off a large amount of staff data, is to step down in six months, with the tech hub having already launched a global search for a successor.
The hi-tech park in Pok Fu Lam said on Saturday that CEO Peter Yan King-shun, 62, would end his term in April.
“Cyberport is currently conducting a global recruitment exercise according to established procedures,” it said.
A company spokesman said Yan, who spent more than five years in the role, had decided not to renew his soon-to-expire contract, resulting in the global search.
“This is a normal human resource management process,” he said.
The government-owned tech hub was left reeling after 400GB of personal data belonging to staff, former workers and job applicants was stolen in August and put up for sale on the dark web, a secretive side of the internet frequented by criminals.
Cyberport only revealed the data loss last month when staff alerted police, leading to widespread accusations it had mismanaged its response to the attack and questions about the adequacy of its internet security defences.
A ransomware group reportedly blackmailed Cyberport after hacking its computer system and stealing and encrypting the data. It demanded that a ransom of US$300,000 be paid to get back access to the data but the firm did not budge.
The hackers also offered to sell the information for US$300,000. Cyber experts estimated the information of at least 400 people was hacked, assuming one person’s personal data took up 1GB.
Yan had insisted no human error was involved while information minister Sun Dong strongly condemned the cyberattack, urging the firm’s management and government departments to tighten security measures to prevent a repeat of the crime.
With more than 38 years of experience in the IT industry, Yan took up the role of Cyberport CEO in April 2018. As head of the technology flagship, his focus was on talent cultivation, industry development and the integration of new and traditional economies.
Before joining Cyberport, Yan was executive director and CEO of Sunevision, the largest data centre provider in Hong Kong.