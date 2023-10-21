The CEO of Hong Kong’s Cyberport, recently targeted by hackers who siphoned off a large amount of staff data, is to step down in six months, with the tech hub having already launched a global search for a successor.

The hi-tech park in Pok Fu Lam said on Saturday that CEO Peter Yan King-shun, 62, would end his term in April.

“Cyberport is currently conducting a global recruitment exercise according to established procedures,” it said.

IT industry veteran Peter Yan has been Cyberport CEO since 2018. Photo: SCMP

A company spokesman said Yan, who spent more than five years in the role, had decided not to renew his soon-to-expire contract, resulting in the global search.