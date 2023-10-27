“Revenue from land sales and stamp duty have been low and we are expecting a higher deficit than what we forecast in the budget, which could go over HK$100 billion,” he said in a radio interview on Friday.

The latest budget plan formulated in February had projected a government deficit of HK$54.4 billion for 2023-24, following an estimated shortfall of HK$139.8 billion for the previous financial year ending March 31.

Hong Kong’s budget deficit could be nearly twice that of earlier estimates and exceed HK$100 billion (US$12.8 billion), the finance chief said on Friday, prompting calls from experts for the city to trim its “huge” civil service to cut spending.

If Chan’s prediction occurs, the current year might end up being among Hong Kong’s three worst annual deficits. A shortfall of HK$232.5 billion recorded in 2020 remains the highest on record, followed by last year’s.

The financial secretary said the civil service headcount remained frozen and his office had asked all government departments to cut 1 per cent of spending to enable redistribution of resources. He added it was important to keep building transport infrastructure to benefit both residents and the economy.

He voiced confidence the city’s reserves were still deep enough for the government to draw from while the economy recovered.

“As of the end of the last financial year, there were still hundreds of billions in fiscal reserves. It can support us to persevere when the economy is relatively poor, and our income will increase again in the next economic upturn,” he said.

Hong Kong’s reserves stood at HK$698.6 billion as of August, nearly two-fifths lower than four years ago.

Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu unveiled a raft of tax reductions and infrastructure projects in his second policy address on Wednesday, which included reducing stamp duty on stock transactions from 0.13 per cent to 0.1 per cent.

“The consideration of our coffers is a relevant one, but as we balance all factors, the competitiveness of our market is also important in addition to public finance,” Chan said of the stamp duty cut.

While the government has also rolled back some extra property stamp duties designed to deter speculation, Chan maintained such price adjustments were “OK” as long as there was no collapse of confidence and panic selling, given that homes remained largely unaffordable.

Lee, on a separate radio programme on Friday, also insisted there was no intention to broaden the tax base. He said the government was instead looking to grow profits-tax income in the long run by attracting more businesses to establish themselves in the city.

“What we want to do is we increase economic activities, we increase Hong Kong’s competitiveness,” he said.

“As businesses make more money, then of course they will pay more profits tax and then we’ll increase our income. It may take a little bit of time for that to materialise.”

Lee also refused to promise a caller a further rise in the old age allowance, saying welfare expenses already accounted for about a fifth of all government spending.

Article 107 of the Basic Law, Hong Kong’s mini-constitution, stipulates the government shall avoid deficits and keep the budget commensurate with the growth rate of the city’s gross domestic product.

Economist Simon Lee Siu-po, an honorary fellow at the Asia-Pacific Institute of Business at Chinese University, expressed doubts over the finance chief’s optimism on the outlook for the public coffers, as geopolitical tensions and structural population change in the city were likely to erode land and tax income for years to come.

He urged the government to hold off on expensive infrastructure projects, such as building artificial islands off Lantau, for now.

“In such circumstances, it’s OK to run preliminary consultations and explore the options, but we really shouldn’t kick off these projects as we aren’t positioned for such major financial commitments when our economy hasn’t recovered to pre-pandemic levels,” he said.

Accountancy-sector lawmaker Edmund Wong Chun-shek said years of deep public deficits were rare in Hong Kong but cautioned that the city risked falling behind by stalling infrastructure projects and other long-term investments.

He said a workaround would be to adopt more ways of funding and rely less on the shrinking reserves. “Could we issue bonds or charge higher fees for these infrastructure projects in the future?” he said.

Both Lee and Wong saw room for savings in the civil service, describing staffing levels as “huge”.

By the end of March, the government had 194,211 staff. Staff-related expenditure for the 2022-23 financial year was HK$149.1 billion, accounting for 21.6 per cent of the government’s operating expenses.

“Think about it: we now have fewer people in Hong Kong and are trying to turn everything electronic. There is no reason we still need so much manpower in the civil service,” Wong said.