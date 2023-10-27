Cathay Pacific Airways ’ budget airline, HK Express, is offering 100,000 tickets starting at HK$10 (US$1) in a three-day sale from Saturday, with the low-cost carrier also saying its flight frequencies have now exceeded pre-pandemic levels.

HK Express marked its 10th anniversary by announcing the three-day ticket sale, which runs until Monday, to 15 destinations. Ticket prices will start at HK$10 (US$1.28) but it is unclear if that excludes taxes and surcharges.

The airline is offering flights at a minimum price of HK$348 for a one-way ticket from Hong Kong to Tokyo on its website.

“Our flight frequencies have already exceeded pre-pandemic levels and are expected to reach 1.3 times by the end of this year,” said HK Express CEO Jeanette Mao, adding that was more than 300 return flights per week.