Cathay Pacific’s budget airline HK Express offering 100,000 tickets at starting price of HK$10 in 3-day sale to mark 10th anniversary
- Hong Kong’s sole low-cost carrier also says its flight frequencies have now exceeded pre-pandemic levels
- Three-day ticket sale starting on Saturday will cover 15 destinations
HK Express marked its 10th anniversary by announcing the three-day ticket sale, which runs until Monday, to 15 destinations. Ticket prices will start at HK$10 (US$1.28) but it is unclear if that excludes taxes and surcharges.
The airline is offering flights at a minimum price of HK$348 for a one-way ticket from Hong Kong to Tokyo on its website.
Hong Kong needs 2 to 4 years to reclaim aviation hub title: Cathay pilots’ union
“Our flight frequencies have already exceeded pre-pandemic levels and are expected to reach 1.3 times by the end of this year,” said HK Express CEO Jeanette Mao, adding that was more than 300 return flights per week.
From January to October 17, the airline carried more than 3.1 million passengers, with 70 per cent of them residents who travelled from Hong Kong.
Cathay Pacific and HK Express have set a target of reaching 70 per cent of pre-pandemic capacity by the end of this year. HK Express aims to have its capacity run at 1.7 times that of pre-pandemic levels.
Mao said that starting from the first quarter next year the airline would add a new route to Beijing Daxing International Airport, “strengthening our presence in mainland China”.
Hong Kong’s Cathay to add flights to mainland, passenger numbers hit 11 million
The carrier would also expand its fleet to more than 40 aircraft by 2025 from 27 at present. It at present flies to 22 destinations, including seven in Japan.
HK Express is looking to expand its network and aims to hire 180 pilots and more than 300 cabin crew by the end of this year.
Mao said the carrier would stop selling group tickets to travel agencies from November because that business segment only accounted for 2 per cent of the total numbers of seats sold in the first nine months this year.
She said the arrangement would affect three travel agencies.
Cathay Pacific acquired HK Express, Hong Kong’s only low-cost airline, in 2019 for HK$4.93 billion.