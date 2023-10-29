Hong Kong property: price decline could open door to young couples hunting for first homes, city’s Paul Chan says
- Financial Secretary Paul Chan says decline in prices over past two years could help newlyweds and families find properties suitable for their needs
- ‘As long as it does not cause other financial and confidence risks, it is appropriate to let the market adjust by itself,’ minister says
A decline in Hong Kong property prices over the past two years could make it easier for young couples to buy their first homes, the finance chief has said, adding the market should determine the cost of housing as long as the city’s fiscal stability was not put at risk.
Financial Secretary Paul Chan Mo-po on Sunday said local property prices had fallen 17 per cent between September of 2021 and the same month this year, despite a mild uptick during the first quarter of 2023.
“However, trading volume has not been high. In fact, it can be said that it’s been lower than before, especially in recent months as people wait to see what measures will be included in the policy address,” he told a radio programme.
“In other words, there are no signs of panic or wavering in confidence.”
The minister said prices had fallen from record-high levels after the market had made self-adjustments, which could make it “easier for newlyweds to buy property, and those who have children can move to larger flats”.
“As long as it does not cause other financial and confidence risks, it is appropriate to let the market adjust by itself,” he said.
Last week, Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu used his second policy address to unveil a raft of measures that relaxed curbs on property transactions for the first time in more than 10 years, in a bid to give the flagging local housing market a shot in the arm.
A special stamp duty, equivalent to 10 per cent of the home price, will be waived for owners reselling their property after two years, reduced from the original three years.
A buyers’ stamp duty applicable to non-permanent residents, and another levy on additional properties, the new residential stamp duty, have also been halved to 7.5 per cent from 15 per cent.
However, Chan on Sunday acknowledged that local property remained expensive and “unaffordable” for most people, and said it was important for authorities to continue with efforts to provide more subsidised housing.
Asked whether lower property prices would affect the government’s land revenue, a major source of income for public coffers, he expressed confidence in the city’s ability to overcome what he called “short and mid-term fluctuations”.
“When Hong Kong was experiencing good times, there were years when land revenue exceeded HK$100 billion [US$12.7 billion]. During some difficult times, it was as low as HK$10 billion. We have all seen it before,” the minister said.
“After so many generations of hard work, Hong Kong still has more than HK$700 billion in fiscal reserves. We are strong.”
The finance chief also said authorities had offered land tenders based on market trends and there was “flexibility” concerning the lands’ usage.
“We previously experienced land failing to sell during tender when there were fluctuations in the market. Some of them were successfully sold when we put them up for tender again later on,” he said.
“Some others, we converted into land for subsidised housing instead.”
It was important that Hong Kong diversify its economy and continue to work on attracting more companies to set up shop in the city, he added.
“If they come, they will pay us taxes and provide more jobs. So I think the best approach for us is to seize such opportunities for our future development,” Chan said.