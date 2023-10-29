A decline in Hong Kong property prices over the past two years could make it easier for young couples to buy their first homes, the finance chief has said, adding the market should determine the cost of housing as long as the city’s fiscal stability was not put at risk.

Financial Secretary Paul Chan Mo-po on Sunday said local property prices had fallen 17 per cent between September of 2021 and the same month this year, despite a mild uptick during the first quarter of 2023.

“However, trading volume has not been high. In fact, it can be said that it’s been lower than before, especially in recent months as people wait to see what measures will be included in the policy address,” he told a radio programme.

“In other words, there are no signs of panic or wavering in confidence.”

The minister said prices had fallen from record-high levels after the market had made self-adjustments, which could make it “easier for newlyweds to buy property, and those who have children can move to larger flats”.