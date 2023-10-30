The director added the office, located in Wan Chai, would devise recruitment strategies and collaborate with various industries after analysing the 51 professions under the government’s “talent list”.

The bay area refers to Beijing’s initiative to integrate Hong Kong, Macau and nine mainland Chinese cities into an economic powerhouse.

“The goal is to position Hong Kong as a hub for attracting high-quality talent,” said Lau, the former executive director of the Tourism Board.

Anthony Lau Chun-hon, the director of Hong Kong Talent Engage, on Monday said the office would organise a large-scale global summit and a high-level conference on professional development in the bay area to further promote the city.

Hong Kong has opened an office for its online talent platform aiming to attract and support high-skilled workers through global recruitment efforts and summits to be held overseas and in the Greater Bay Area.

Authorities expanded the list in May from 13 job types to 51 covering nine categories, including business support, healthcare services, creative industries, development and construction and innovation and technology.

“We will develop different promotion and recruitment strategies to launch targeted campaigns around the world, informing talent about the measures and support available in Hong Kong,” Lau said.

Anthony Lau, the director of Hong Kong Talent Engage, says authorities will organise a large-scale global summit and a high-level conference. Photo: Jonathan Wong

He added the office would hire staff to provide help for workers interested in coming to Hong Kong and also individuals under the talent schemes who were already in the city. The support would cover various aspects such as work-related matters and children’s educational needs, he explained.

Establishing a physical office for the “Hong Kong Talent Engage” online platform was one of the key initiatives announced by Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu in his policy address last week.

As of last month, the government has approved 100,000 applications out of 160,000 for various talent schemes in the city.

The majority of applicants are from the financial and business sectors. Most are from the mainland, with many also coming to the city from places such as Australia and Singapore.

Officiating the opening ceremony for the office, Chief Secretary Eric Chan Kwok-ki said 60,000 people had been granted visas and had relocated to the city.

“The number far exceeds the key performance indicator we set, which was to attract at least 35,000 people annually,” Chan said.

Chief Secretary Eric Chan says 60,000 people have been granted visas and have relocated to the city. Photo: Sam Tsang

Lau said the office aimed to lure not only mainland talent, but also workers from other parts of the world.

“Talent from the mainland is always welcome, but I think we need to also promote ourselves to the talent around the world to have a good mix of talent coming to Hong Kong to flourish in different professions and continue to ensure Hong Kong is a global international city,” he said.

The Top Talent Pass Scheme, which launched last December, received 50,000 applications, of which 39,000 were approved. Candidates from the mainland and those with Chinese nationality accounted for 90 per cent of the total.

The scheme is for those who have earned more than HK$2.5 million (US$319,603) over the past 12 months and graduates from 176 listed universities, including nine from the mainland, who have been working for three of the past five years.

People who have graduated in the past five years but who have not yet worked for the required amount of time are also eligible to apply.

During the latest policy address, authorities added eight more universities to the list, including five of the world’s leading hospitality schools in Switzerland and the Netherlands, as well as three top institutions on the mainland.

Labour minister Chris Sun Yuk-han on Monday acknowledged that most applicants might be mainlanders, but said about 20 per cent of the candidates were either studying abroad or from overseas.

“If you look at the absolute numbers, those numbers from outside the mainland, from overseas, are still quite significant. It is a success for us,” Sun said.

The government earlier also relaxed visa policies for three Asian nations by easing requirements for short-term visitors from Vietnam and expanding talent schemes to include skilled workers from the country as well as from Laos and Nepal.