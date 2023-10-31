Hong Kong’s economy recovered further in the third quarter, growing 4.1 per cent year on year, but the gain was marginal on a three-monthly basis even on the back of improvements in tourism and private consumption.

Advance estimates released by the Census and Statistics Department on Tuesday showed the city’s gross domestic product (GDP) edged up 0.1 per cent in the third quarter compared with the second three months.

“Hong Kong’s economy continued to revive in the third quarter of 2023, supported by inbound tourism and private consumption,” a government spokesman said.

He said the outlook would be boosted by more arrivals, better household income and government initiatives such as “Night Vibes Hong Kong” despite continuous challenges amid rising geopolitical tensions and a higher interest rate regime.