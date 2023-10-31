Hong Kong plans to set up a logistics data platform that will connect key transport hubs such as the city’s airport and docks to enable information sharing and improve the flow of cargo and capital, before expanding the network across the border.

The Transport and Logistics Bureau on Tuesday issued a blueprint on logistics development, which stated that the city needed efficient and cost-effective transport modes, as well as sustainable cross-border e-commerce.

The bureau said the government would develop and connect different logistics data platforms locally and regionally to boost competitiveness and “make good use of big data to enhance the efficiency and transparency of the supply chain and reduce logistics costs”. The networks include the airport’s cargo data platform and port community system.

The Transport and Logistics Bureau has issued a blueprint on logistics development. Photo: Dickson Lee

The platform will be subject to a study in 2024 led by the bureau aimed at positioning the city as a global trade and financial hub.