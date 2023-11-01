Hong Kong is dishing up more food and drink discounts to both locals and tourists this month through passes and coupons for about 400 restaurants and bars, following the success of the Wine and Dine Festival last week.

The festival, held at the Central harbourfront, featured more than 300 booths and attracted 140,000 participants over four days.

The festival, run by the Hong Kong Tourism Board last week, was one of the city’s first mega events since it fully reopened its borders at the beginning of this year.

Building on the festival’s popularity, the board has collaborated with 400 restaurants and bars across the city to unveil a follow-up event, “Hong Kong Wine and Dine – Taste Around Town”. Sixty themed bars, including some prestigious venues from the renowned “Asia’s 50 Best Bars” list, are taking part.