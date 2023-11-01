Hong Kong dishes up more food and drink discounts in November after Wine and Dine Festival goes down a treat
- Wine and Dine Festival held at the Central harbourfront featured more than 300 booths and attracted 140,000 participants over four days last week
- Tourism Board is collaborating with 400 restaurants and bars to unveil a follow-up event, ‘Hong Kong Wine and Dine – Taste Around Town’
Hong Kong is dishing up more food and drink discounts to both locals and tourists this month through passes and coupons for about 400 restaurants and bars, following the success of the Wine and Dine Festival last week.
The festival, held at the Central harbourfront, featured more than 300 booths and attracted 140,000 participants over four days.
The festival, run by the Hong Kong Tourism Board last week, was one of the city’s first mega events since it fully reopened its borders at the beginning of this year.
Building on the festival’s popularity, the board has collaborated with 400 restaurants and bars across the city to unveil a follow-up event, “Hong Kong Wine and Dine – Taste Around Town”. Sixty themed bars, including some prestigious venues from the renowned “Asia’s 50 Best Bars” list, are taking part.
Consumers can purchase passes for HK$280, which gives them eight tokens to buy cocktails at the 60 bars in Central, Causeway Bay, Wan Chai, Tsim Sha Tsui, West Kowloon, Mong Kok and Sham Shui Po.
The passes can also be used to enjoy 30 per cent off selected set menus at more than 250 restaurants, with offerings ranging from local delicacies to international cuisine.
Some outlets in the Lan Kwai Fong nightlife district in Central will offer 15 per cent discounts on selected items and up to half-price off on some dishes, fine wines and crafted cocktails.
From Wednesday, 1 million sets of dining coupons – each worth HK$100 – will be given to inbound tourists to explore Hong Kong’s nighttime attractions while encouraging spending and allowing people to immerse themselves in the city’s wining and dining culture.