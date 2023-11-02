The first 54 Hong Kong services covered include areas such as taxation, company registration, real estate, vehicle inquiries and registration, identification documents and immigration applications, welfare and education, and healthcare. Access to all the services is through a single website.

“There are more than 50 online government services now available to facilitate the convenience of residents and businesses in both Guangdong and Hong Kong,” he added.

Sun said cooperation between the city and Guangdong in the provision of government services was part of moves towards a digitalised government and the development of smart cities.

Hong Kong residents in the Greater Bay Area can register for or upgrade to iAM Smart+ in Guangdong province to access the cross-boundary services through the website and the Yueshengshi mobile app.

The existing iAM Smart app, developed by the Hong Kong government, allows a single digital identity and authentication to perform government and commercial transactions online.

It automatically fills in personal details on electronic forms and handles statutory documents and procedures.

Mainland residents in Hong Kong are also able to access public services offered by Guangdong. Services covered include employment, housing, applying for retirement pensions and business registrations.

Guangdong and Hong Kong residents can also use special self-help kiosks in both areas, rather than having to access government services by visits to offices.

Statistics show 505,000 Hongkongers were living in Guangdong at the end of last year.

The new portal is in line with a State Council 2020 directive that said provincial governments should pave the way for integrated services on a nationwide basis.

The Guangdong government in 2021 invited Hong Kong authorities to join the cross-boundary public services drive in the bay area.

Chief executive John Lee Ka-chiu said in last month’s policy address that the government would collaborate with Guangdong to develop the “Digital Bay Area”, including the promotion of the cross-border public services programme.

The initiative was designed to boost the provision of public services and investment in the bay area and improve convenience and satisfaction levels with access to services on either side of the boundary.

The portal’s address is crossboundaryservices.gov.hk