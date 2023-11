Hong Kong and Guangdong authorities have unveiled a one-stop online portal to allow people and businesses on both sides of the border to access public services covering tax filing, licence renewals or applications, and company registrations.

Secretary for Innovation, Technology and Industry Sun Dong joined Deputy Secretary General of the Guangdong provincial government Xu Dianhui at a ceremony on Thursday to celebrate the scheme, designed to improve connectivity in the Greater Bay Area

Sun said cooperation between the city and Guangdong in the provision of government services was part of moves towards a digitalised government and the development of smart cities.

“There are more than 50 online government services now available to facilitate the convenience of residents and businesses in both Guangdong and Hong Kong,” he added.

Xu Dianhui, Deputy Secretary General of the Guangdong provincial government, in Hong Kong to help launch a new cross-border portal designed so people can access public services on both sides of the border. Photo: Yeung-man

The first 54 Hong Kong services covered include areas such as taxation, company registration, real estate, vehicle inquiries and registration, identification documents and immigration applications, welfare and education, and healthcare. Access to all the services is through a single website.