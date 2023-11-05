Official figures showed Hong Kong’s gross domestic product (GDP) grew by 4.1 per cent year on year between July and September, but only represented a 0.1 per cent increase from the quarter before.

Hong Kong’s finance chief on Sunday said local economic growth this year would be lower than previously expected as the city’s performance in the first three quarters had fallen slightly short of official estimates.

“However, due to the slightly weaker-than-expected economic recovery in the first three quarters overall, the annual growth forecast range to be announced this week will be lower than the initial estimate at the beginning of the year.”

Financial Secretary Paul Chan is currently attending the International Import Expo in Shanghai. Photo: Facebook/Paul Chan

In August, local authorities revised Hong Kong’s GDP forecast for this year from between 3.5 and 5.5 per cent to between 4 and 5 per cent.

The city’s finance chief said the International Monetary Fund (IMF) last month had revised its global economic growth forecast from 3.5 per cent to 3 per cent and projected a further slowdown to 2.9 per cent next year.

“The global economic recovery has been weak this year, with the ongoing escalation of unilateralism and protectionism, coupled with tense geopolitical situations,” Chan said.

The minister noted local consumption would be partially bolstered by improvements in household incomes and various government support measures.

Authorities in September rolled out the “Night Vibes Hong Kong” campaign to help boost public spending and fuel growth, hosting three markets at Kwun Tong, Kennedy Town and Wan Chai.

The government is holding mega events to help attract more tourists, including the Hong Kong Tourism Board’s four-day Wine and Dine Festival. It was held at the Central Waterfront last month and attracted about 140,000 visitors.

The city will also host the Global Financial Leaders’ Investment Summit from Monday to Wednesday.

The theme for the event’s second edition will be “Living with Complexity”, with 300 executives from top global financial institutions, including 90 chairpersons or CEOs from multinational groups, expected to take part.

Chan said the summit would show attendees how they could capitalise on Hong Kong’s position as a high-value platform to support the development of their businesses in mainland China and the rest of Asia.

“Apart from gaining first-hand knowledge of how Hong Kong has fully returned to normality and our new advantages and opportunities, they will also have the opportunity to meet with investors and clients, establish new business connections and meet with our local employees,” he said.

The finance chief also stressed authorities would continue tapping into the innovation and technology sector to enhance the city’s competitiveness, pointing to the 30,000 people from 90 economies that had joined the Hong Kong Fintech Week 2023 , which wrapped up on Sunday.

The government was also pushing developments in financial technology this year, having promoted cross-border use of e-CNY, the digital currency of the country’s central bank, and helping to pair Hong Kong and Thailand’s fast payment platforms, he said.

Users of Hong Kong’s Faster Payment System (FPS) from December 4 can buy goods in Thailand with the software, while merchants in the city will accept QR code payments from those using its Thai counterpart, PromptPay.