Hong Kong’s role as a gateway for mainland Chinese firms to expand globally will become more important as the centre of gravity of the world economy continues to shift eastward, the city’s leader has said at a forum in Shanghai.

Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu on Sunday was addressing business professionals and officials during the China International Import Expo, which marked its return following the end of the zero-Covid policy across the border.

The six-day annual trade show featured a seminar on the city for the first time, namely “Channelling Global Business through Hong Kong”.

The China International Import Expo marked its return following the end of the zero-Covid policy across the border. Photo: Handout

Leading a government delegation to support some 300 Hong Kong firms who joined the expo, Lee appealed to mainland Chinese firms to take advantage of the city, describing it as a “fast and convenient gateway” that offered unhindered access to the rest of the world.