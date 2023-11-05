Hong Kong authorities will look to source more land for their reserves despite the economy flagging and the current 7,000 hectares of supply exceeding future expected demand, the development chief has reaffirmed.

“Searching for land is long-term and lasting work, but the fact is the economy is a bit sluggish now,” Secretary for Development Bernadette Linn Hon-ho told a television show on Sunday.

The government last week withdrew a residential site for sale in Tung Chung owing to low bids. It was the second withdrawal of government land this financial year.

Secretary for Development Bernadette Linn. Photo: Xiaomei Chen

The site on reclaimed land covers 10,648 square metres (2.63 acres) and is expected to be sufficient for 414 private flats. Four tenders submitted for the parcel of land came from three developers and a joint venture of two firms.