The first day of my internship with the South China Morning Post’s business news desk in the 1990s was intimidating. It was a quiet office with a couple of editors around and everyone I came across was an expat.

An editor glanced at me for a second, turned back to the black-and-white monitor of his desktop computer and continued typing on a keyboard. When the phone rang, he answered it and said: “Grave diggers!” and hung up.

This was the newsroom.

During my six-week internship, I learned about the reporters’ work routine. They generally did not come into the office until noon at the earliest as they finished late in the day, and readers only saw the stories in the next day’s paper.

Denise Tsang asking the right questions at a press briefing in 2002 on CLP’s financial results. Photo: Handout

So who got the morning assignments?