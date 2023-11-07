Mark Harrison, the company’s general manager in Asia, said: “As we look ahead, it’s promising to see that the nominal salary increase in Hong Kong has rebounded to pre-Covid levels in 2023, as expected, although real salary growth in Hong Kong in 2023 is in the middle of [Asia–Pacific] regional rankings, squarely at the median percentage.”

The consultancy firm said it expected salaries in Hong Kong to increase by 4 per cent next year, but real wage growth was predicted to fall to 1.7 per cent.

A salary trends report published by ECA International on Tuesday found that Hongkongers experienced a pay increase of 4 per cent this year, but earnings only grew 1.8 per cent when inflation was taken into account.

Real wage growth refers to increases in workers’ earnings when stacked up against changes in the cost of living.

Hongkongers can expect a slowdown in real wage growth in 2024, but the city still managed to outperform Singapore this year due to lower inflation rates compared with the rest of the region, according to a global consultancy company’s report.

Armstrong Lee, managing director at Worldwide Consulting Group, agreed with the study and said salaries in the city had kept up and even exceeded inflation this year.

He also cited data from his own company showing the city’s median income had gone from HK$18,000 (US$2,301) in 2022 to HK$20,000 this year, which represented a rise of about 11 per cent.

Lee said the drop in local property prices and rents had also taken some of the pressure off residents’ salaries.

“Due to a drop in property prices, rental costs have also decreased. So, in that sense, I believe there is some relief from rental costs,” he said.

“While the cost of transportation, food and other expenses continues to rise, the proportion of these expenses is not as significant as rent. In terms of wages and the pressure of living expenses, I believe most employees were able to cope in the past year.”

But the company director said the uncertain state of Hong Kong’s “pillar industries” meant he was less optimistic about the salary outlook for 2024.

“Tourism is one sector, which isn’t bringing much wealth at the moment,” he said, referring to the shift in spending among mainland Chinese tourists from less retail-intensive to more experience-based trips.

“I have served some retail clients, and they are not small retailers. Although rent has significantly decreased, I have seen some sizable companies reorganising their businesses and even downsizing.”

Lee listed exports, asset management and real estate as other pillars of the economy, adding the property sector’s performance affected the construction, transport, legal services, banking and advertising industries.

“Real estate is interesting because apart from directly contributing to the economy, it also indirectly drives the development of more than a dozen peripheral industries,” he said. “With so many pillar industries in Hong Kong having no good news, I am very worried about salary increases next year.”

Singapore’s high inflation rate has taken a chunk out of residents’ earnings this year, according to a report from a global consultancy firm. Photo: AP

The ECA International report, which includes data from more than 70 countries and regions, also showed that salaries in regional rival Singapore grew 4 per cent this year.

However, the city state recorded an inflation rate of 5.5 per cent, meaning salaries contracted by 1.5 per cent in real terms.

Harrison said Singapore was expected to return to real positive growth next year.

Salary growth on the mainland reached 5.3 per cent this year and placed the country third in the regional ranking, due to the economy boasting the lowest inflation rate among its neighbours at just 0.7 per cent.

The mainland’s performance translated to real wage growth of 4.6 per cent, with ECA predicting the positive trend would continue into 2024 as salaries were projected to increase by 5.8 per cent against an inflation rate of 1.7 per cent.

Over in Hong Kong, the predicted drop in real salary growth comes as the city continues to grapple with a labour shortage fuelled by past emigration waves and an ageing population.

The government has launched several initiatives to woo overseas professionals, including the introduction of the Top Talent Scheme in December and the recent relaxation of visa policies for three Asian countries.

During Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu’s annual policy address on October 25, the city’s leader cited official figures from July showing that about 100,000 applications have been approved under the city’s various admission schemes.

About 60,000 people approved under the schemes had already arrived in the city, surpassing the government’s earlier target of 35,000, Lee said.