He said Hong Kong was a key source of foreign investment for the mainland and served as the preferred channel for Chinese enterprises’ overseas investment and financing.

China’s commerce minister urges Hong Kong to use strengths to help firms expand

The vice-premier, regarded as the country’s economic tsar, told the Global Financial Leaders’ Investment Summit that the city should strengthen its positioning while serving as an experiential field for the opening and reform of mainland China’s financial market.

Paul Chan Mo-po revealed the worse-than-anticipated forecast after attending the investment summit, where Chinese Vice-Premier He Lifeng voiced Beijing’s support for Hong Kong’s position as a global financial centre.

Hong Kong’s economic growth will taper off at 3 to 4 per cent this year with a slower-than-expected recovery in tourism and trade, the financial secretary said, even as Beijing at a high-level summit on Tuesday expressed optimism on the city’s prospects and pledged more support to boost its standing.

“Hong Kong has always been an important bridge and link between the mainland and the rest of the world. In future, it can further leverage its unique advantages as an international financial centre, actively integrating into the overall national development,” He said.

The second annual summit, which was organised by the Hong Kong Monetary Authority to mark its 30th anniversary, drew as many as 300 global business leaders including 90 C-suite executives from financial institutions.

China Securities Regulatory Commission vice-chairman Wang Jianjun told the summit the body would “go all out” to support and enhance Hong Kong’s status as a capital market.

He said Beijing would continue to promote the city as a hub for initial public offerings, expand the connect schemes for cross-border stock trading and make it easier for mainland enterprises to list in Hong Kong.

On the event’s sidelines, the financial secretary for the first time quantified the city’s gross domestic product (GDP) growth for the year, putting the figure at above 3 per cent but below previous estimates of 4-5 per cent.

He pointed to ongoing weakness in the merchandise trade and also noted international air travel capacity had not fully recovered, curtailing the city’s tourism.

“We have observed continuous weakness in exports both in China and Hong Kong’s re-export sector. We anticipated an improvement in the second half of the year but they kept on declining,” Chan said.

The number of visitors to the city had only reached about 70 per cent of 2018 levels as a result of the limited flight capacity, he said.

“These two factors have had a significant impact on our economy. As we adjust our forecasts for this year, we expect growth to surpass 3 per cent,” he said.

The 4-5 per cent growth estimate was revised in August from a range of 3.5 per cent to 5.5 per cent which the government had forecast at the beginning of the year.

Asked about the number of mortgage borrowers whose homes were in negative equity, Chan urged banks not to recover loans prematurely as long as clients could continue to make mortgage and interest payments.

The number of negative equity cases rose to 11,000 in the third quarter, according to authority data. The aggregate value of negative-equity loans more than tripled to HK$59.3 billion (US$7.6 billion) as of September 30 from HK$17.4 billion on June 30.

“The property market is undergoing orderly adjustments without posing systemic financial risks. There is no need for excessive reactions as market behaviour will naturally facilitate the necessary adjustments,” he said.

The finance minister reiterated that property cooling measures introduced in the past were to prevent speculation but the current market had shown stability in terms of supply and demand and speculative activities had diminished.

Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu announced in his policy address last month that the buyer’s stamp duty would be halved to 7.5 per cent from 15 per cent for non-permanent residents and residents buying a second or additional home.

Chan said geopolitical tensions in the surrounding region and interest rates were estimated to remain high.

“So it is understandable that potential property buyers approach the market with caution. A relatively calm market response is considered favourable,” he said.