The government has revised down its full-year forecast for Hong Kong’s economic growth to 3.2 per cent, warning that a worsening external environment, rising geopolitical tensions and high interest rates will continue to pose challenges.

“Taking into account the actual outturn in the first three quarters of 2023 and the near-term outlook, the real gross domestic product (GDP) growth forecast for 2023 as a whole has been revised down to 3.2 per cent, from 4 per cent to 5 per cent in the August round of review,” government economist Adolph Leung Wing-sing on Friday said.

“The government will continue to closely monitor the situation.”

In the second quarter, GDP grew at a revised 1.5 per cent from a year ago. Photo: Edmond So

The GDP rose by 0.1 per cent to 4.1 per cent in the third quarter compared with the previous three-month period, according to data released by the Census and Statistics Department.