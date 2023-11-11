Authorities said the scheme aimed to attract wealthy Asians and talent who would boost the economy with investments that had to remain in the city’s financial market for seven years.

The sum is triple the HK$10 million threshold in an earlier scheme, which was suspended in 2015. More details will be announced by the end of the year.

Those who invest HK$30 million (US$3.8 million) or more in assets such as stocks, funds or bonds can apply for residence in Hong Kong. Property investments are not included.

Hong Kong’s revamped investment scheme to attract super wealthy individuals to the city is more appealing than what Singapore offers, immigration analysts have said.

Applicants would have to invest in asset categories benefiting Hong Kong’s long-term development, such as the innovation and technology (I&T) sector.

The scheme excludes mainland Chinese residents, but Benny Cheung Ka-hei, director of Goldmax Immigration Consulting, said he expected a strong response from wealthy mainlanders who would simply obtain permanent residence from an African country to meet the entry criteria.

“Usually mainland Chinese account for most applicants, so the entrant scheme will appeal to those who want residency in Hong Kong while keeping close ties with the mainland,” he said.

On mainland social media platform Xiaohongshu, many visa agents began posting advertisements about the entrant scheme right after the announcement. While some users wanted more information, others complained about the relatively high threshold investment.

“We’ll still have to wait seven years for permanent residence even after investing HK$30 million,” one user wrote. “That’s totally unattractive. I’d rather choose permanent residence in the US, Canada or Australia.”

Another said: “Such a large amount of money can enable investors to migrate to many other countries.”

Cheung pointed out however that the Hong Kong scheme was more attractive than Singapore’s.

“The Singapore scheme is very complex, involving risky investments with a greater threshold and other conditions such having to create jobs,” he said. “The investment options under Hong Kong’s scheme are simpler and all applicants need to do is to put their money in low-risk financial assets such as bonds.”

He added that in Singapore, the sons of permanent residents would have to do compulsory national service.

Singapore’s Global Investor Programme for the super-rich allows those who start a business or invest in the city state to apply for permanent residence.

Singapore’s scheme created more than 24,000 jobs between 2011 and 2022, according to the country’s Ministry of Trade and Industry. Photo: AFP

Eligible individuals have three options – invest at least S$10 million (US$7.4 million) in a new or existing business; invest at least S$25 million in a shortlisted fund that also invests in Singapore-based companies; or establish a Singapore-based family office with assets under management of at least S$200 million.

According to the country’s Ministry of Trade and Industry, the programme created more than 24,000 jobs between 2011 and 2022 and generated over S$5.46 billion in business expenditure.

Two hundred investors gained permanent residence between 2020 and 2022 through the scheme.

Hong Kong introduced a similar scheme in 2003 after the city was hit badly by the deadly outbreak of severe acute respiratory syndrome.

Entrants who invested at least HK$10 million, including in property, could get residency in the city.

By the end of 2014, more than 25,000 applicants were approved, bringing in investments of about HK$216 billion.

The scheme was suspended in 2015 as property investments contributed to skyrocketing home prices, affecting residents.

John Hu, founder of John Hu Migration Consulting, said the city’s attractiveness was marred by the city’s sluggish investment environment and ongoing tensions between the United States and China.

“Applicants who opt for the Hong Kong scheme need to weigh the risks as their capital will be held up for seven years,” he said.

“They also need to consider Hong Kong’s geopolitical risks such as whether the Hong Kong passport can continue to enjoy visa-free access to many countries. If this privilege is restricted, what’s the point of getting residency in Hong Kong?”

But Hu pointed out that mainlanders might use the scheme to transfer assets out of the mainland, which imposed strict foreign exchange controls to prevent the outflow of capital.

“This is one of the advantages of Hong Kong’s scheme compared with Singapore,” he said.

Additional reporting by Sylvia Ma