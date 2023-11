Food vendors have high hopes that traffic and business will return to Hong Kong’s main Lunar New Year fair to be held in early February, with cooked products and merchandise sales available again after a four-year suspension triggered by the pandemic.

The Food and Environmental Hygiene Department on Monday held an auction for four food and 175 wet goods stalls at the Victoria Park fair, running from February 4 to 10 next year. Auctions for 200 stalls for dry goods will be held over the next two days.

But authorities also made it clear that officers would be patrolling the fair to inspect merchandise or displays that could be carrying messages in violation of the national security law.

Lunar New Year fairs are being held at 15 locations across the city. But under pandemic restrictions, only wet goods stalls for vendors to sell flowers were permitted for the past four years.

The 2023 Lunar New Year fair at Victoria Park only had wet goods stalls. Photo: Dickson Lee

On Monday, four vendors successfully placed bids ranging from HK$180,000 to HK$220,000 to secure food stalls at two main entrances of Victoria Park in Causeway Bay.