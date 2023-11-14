As of last month, the government had approved more than 110,000 applications out of 180,000 so far this year for various talent drives, according to the Welfare and Labour Bureau.

“Our objective is to make sure that they feel as easy and welcome as possible when they come to Hong Kong and that eventually … they will stay for the long-term,” Lau said at a press conference.

Anthony Lau Chun-hon, the director of the Hong Kong Talent Engage office, on Monday stressed its role was to reach out to different parts of the world, including mainland China, to identify candidates and help them apply for the available schemes.

A newly established Hong Kong talent office has vowed to scour the globe to attract more workers amid a brain drain, with the city welcoming 70,000 people under recruitment schemes in the first 10 months of the year.

Lau’s office said 70,000 people had arrived as of October 31. The latest figure indicated 10,000 came last month, as Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu earlier said 60,000 people had arrived in the first nine months of the year.

Among the recruitment drives, the Top Talent Pass Scheme received 54,000 applications, of which 43,000 were approved as of October 31. Candidates with Chinese nationality accounted for 94 per cent of the total.

The scheme, which launched last December, is designed for individuals who have earned more than HK$2.5 million (US$320,100) over the past 12 months and graduates from 176 listed universities who have accumulated three years of working experience within the past five years.

Hong Kong Talent Engage is an online platform that aims to attract and support high-skilled workers through global recruitment efforts and summits to be held overseas and in the Greater Bay Area.

Lau was joined at the press conference on Monday by American former professional basketball player Stephon Marbury, who has applied for the Top Talent Pass Scheme through the income pathway. His application process is expected to be completed in four weeks.

“[Stephon] is just a living example to show to the world that Hong Kong is a place for talent [from] around the world to develop and flourish,” Lau said.

The 46-year-old former NBA star has paid frequent visits to the city since 2009 and said he planned on being in Hong Kong often to fulfil his role as an ambassador for the InspiringHK Sports Foundation, a charity helping young people develop through sports.

“This opportunity for myself to be able to be involved in all the things that are going on here in Hong Kong as far as for charity, and being able to one day, possibly [have] a great business here,” Marbury said.

After being picked in the 1996 NBA Draft by the Milwaukee Bucks, Marbury went on to play for the New York Knicks and become a two-time All-Star and All-NBA team member. In 2009, he left the United States’ National Basketball Association and embarked on a new chapter of his career by signing with the Beijing Ducks in the Chinese Basketball Association.

He competed in China from 2010 to 2018 before retiring. He is currently the head coach of the Beijing Royal Fighters.

Asked whether he would open a basketball academy in Hong Kong, the former athlete said it was not something he had planned on doing, but he would do so when the opportunity was right.

“Asia is probably the most dominant region among fans with over 300 million people playing basketball here in China,” he said. “For me, being able to have input on how the game is growing here in Hong Kong, it means a lot.”