More than 30 million people are expected to visit Hong Kong this year, less than half of the number logged in record-setting 2018, as the city throws parties designed to attract more tourists for the Christmas season in a sluggish economy.

The Tourism Board unveiled the forecast on Wednesday, based on 26.78 million tourists who came to the city in the first 10 months of the year after the government’s decision to ditch pandemic travel restrictions in January.

Hong Kong WinterFest will return on a bigger scale on both sides of Victoria Harbour on November 24 as part of the celebration for the first post-pandemic Christmas season, with a pyrotechnics element in Central for the first time.

Theme parks and shopping malls are also about to launch elaborate decorations and special offers to entice shoppers.

Tourists take selfies on The Peak with the city’s skyline as the backdrop. Photo: May Tse

“With the series of activities to bring in tourists, the Tourism Board is confident that the total visitor arrivals for 2023 will exceed 30 million,” the board’s executive director Dane Cheng Ting-yat said.