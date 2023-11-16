Cruise ship Celebrity Solstice made its maiden voyage to Hong Kong on Thursday after choosing the city to be its home port for the next five months, with its operator calling for increased local flight capacity to boost bookings.

Adrian Au Ka-lun, director of sales and marketing in Asia for operator Celebrity Cruises, said the limited aviation capacity restricted options for visitors flying to the city and increased competition with tourist attractions.

“With the constraints in this flight capacity situation, it makes it harder for people to get to Hong Kong,” Au said, adding it also drove up airfares and made holidays on land more enticing.

Royal Caribbean Group regional vice-president for government relations in Asia Wendy Yamazaki (left) and director of sales and marketing in Asia for Celebrity Cruises Adrian Au were in town to celebrate the ship’s first docking in the city. Photo: Harvey Kong

“For North Americans to fly all the way to Hong Kong, sometimes the airfare is more expensive than the cruise itself,” he said. “That is when the consumer has a choice to take a land-based holiday somewhere else, so we are not just competing with other cruise lines, we are actually in competition with land-based tourist attractions.”