The number of exhibitors taking part in next year’s Art Basel Hong Kong will rival levels from before the Covid-19 pandemic, organisers have said, weeks after a report showed high-net-worth collectors were eager to buy amid a period of economic uncertainty.

Angelle Siyang-Le, director of the city’s mega art fair, on Tuesday said 242 exhibitors, a 37 per cent rise from this year, would come from 40 countries and territories to sell their artwork at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre from March 28 to 30, with previews available two days before launch.

“Our goal is to connect guests from all around the world in our home, Hong Kong, by offering possibilities of collaboration and innovation inspired by art and artists,” she said.

“As the key strategic cultural hub in Asia and the Asia-Pacific, the city plays an important role, more than ever, in bridging the evolving art landscape across regions.”

The uptick in participating galleries marks a change in fortunes after Hong Kong contended with three years under the pandemic, which prompted organisers to cancel the event in 2020, before running smaller-scale fairs in 2021 and 2022.