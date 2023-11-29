The new rules, under which the penalty would be determined by the duration of a power outage and the number of customers affected, were among the agreements announced on Tuesday between the government and the energy firms after an interim review of the regulatory regime known as the scheme of control.

They also questioned whether electricity bills, cut by 7.4 per cent by CLP Power and 16 per cent by HK Electric from next January, would go up again with unstable fuel prices amid continued geopolitical conflicts.

Hong Kong lawmakers on Wednesday slammed a new penalty mechanism imposed on the city’s two power companies to address major electricity disruptions and called it a “numbers game” as an existing rewards structure could offset the fines.

CLP Power serves Kowloon, the New Territories and most outlying islands, while HK Electric supplies energy to Hong Kong and Lamma islands.

The companies refused to reduce the 8 per cent annual permitted rate of return on their average net fixed assets after the review.

Under an existing mechanism, the energy firms can receive a 0.015 per cent incentive for restoring power within 65 minutes of an outage. Photo: Sam Tsang

Lawmaker Edward Leung Hei on Wednesday said the new mechanism failed to resolve underlying issues as existing rules provided a reward for restoring power within a specified time frame.

“The existing reward system for restoring power remains in place, which could potentially result in a situation where a penalty is imposed once but rewards are given twice based on the power restoration and supply reliability,” he told a radio programme.

Leung said the new arrangement was a “numbers game”.

Officials on Tuesday provided examples of how the new rules would work.

They said that if CLP Power recorded 15 million minutes of power disruptions in a year, it would face a cost of HK$20 million (US$2.6 million) or a deduction of 0.015 per cent from the permitted return.

HK Electric will be liable for the same amount if the company has 10 million minutes of power outages in a year.

Under the reward mechanism, both utilities can receive a 0.015 per cent incentive for restoring the power supply within 65 minutes of an outage, and maintain a yearly average reliability rate of 99.996 per cent or above.

Deputy Secretary for Environment and Ecology Millie Ng Kiang Mei-nei on Tuesday said that HK Electric’s power outage in April on Hong Kong Island lasted for 48 minutes.

She added this amounted to 1.8 million minutes, which fell below the threshold to trigger penalties under the changes, using a formula that multiplies the duration by the number of households affected.

Leung on Wednesday said that the punishment should be assessed based on each incident rather than calculating the cumulative outage time for the entire year and dividing it by the number of cases.

“Taking the recent major power outage on Hong Kong Island in April as an example, the threshold for activating the penalty mechanism was not met,” he said.

Legislator Gary Zhang Xinyu argued that establishing a new penalty mechanism was the right move, but acknowledged the duration of the outage in April did not meet the new penalty threshold despite its magnitude.

“It deviates significantly from the reasonable expectations of the public,” Zhang said on the same programme.

The CLP Power and HK Electric reductions from January take into account falling fuel prices, which offset the increase in the basic tariff. The bills are made up of the fuel surcharge and the basic tariff, the charge for each unit of electricity.

CLP Power will increase its basic tariff by 3.1 per cent to 96.6 HK cents per kilowatt-hour and reduce its fuel surcharge by 15.7 per cent to 46.3 HK cents per kWh.

HK Electric will raise its basic rate by 4.4 per cent to 119.5 cents per kWh and lower the fuel surcharge by 44 per cent to 46 cents per kWh.

The two power firms also agreed to provide special subsidies for households in need in case an energy crisis sparked a surge in their electricity bills.

The government estimated the average annual increase in electricity tariffs from 2025 to 2028 would not exceed 2 per cent if fuel costs remained stable.

Jimmy Kwok Chun-wah, the chairman of the Energy Advisory Committee, told the radio show that he expected fuel costs would remain relatively stable during a global economic downturn with low demand, but did not rule out intermittent fluctuations.

William Yu Yuen-ping, the chief executive of NGO World Green Organisation, said he feared that fuel prices could still be volatile because of the conflict in the Middle East.

“International oil prices are currently stable with oil-producing countries increasing their supply,” he said. “But approaching winter and ongoing geopolitical conflicts will add pressure to the demand and affect fuel prices globally.

“With the first offshore liquefied natural gas terminal gradually increasing the proportion of natural gas in electricity generation, a relatively cheaper option will be available which could lead to a reduction in fuel costs.”

The natural gas terminal, operated by the two power companies since July, is located east of the Soko Islands. It has capacity of 263,000 cubic metres (9.28 million cubic feet), equivalent to the volume of about 100 Olympic-sized swimming pools.