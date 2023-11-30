Dior, a stablemate in the group owned by French conglomerate LVMH, said earlier this week that it would also showcase its men’s pre-fall collection in the city in the first quarter of next year, despite a downturn in luxury fashion sales in Hong Kong since the coronavirus pandemic.

Industry players said the glitzy event, to be held on the Avenue of Stars in Tsim Sha Tsui on Thursday, would burnish the city’s image as an international style capital.

A specially built waterfront runway will be used to showcase the first pre-fall collection by superstar singer and producer Pharrell Williams since he became Louis Vuitton’s creative director in February.

Pietro Beccari, the CEO of Louis Vuitton, told the Post earlier he still believed in the importance of the city as a regional hub, despite the high fashion industry in the city taking a hit as a result of Covid-19.

Hong Kong’s Avenue of Stars, the setting for a star-studded fashion show by luxury brand Louis Vuitton. Photo: Handout

Hong Kong is having a second youth. I believe very much in the renaissance of the city,” he insisted.

“Pharrell and I wanted to do something in Asia and Hong Kong is in our heart and is having a sparkle, so that combination of things led us to have a show in Hong Kong.”

Dior, a stablemate in the group owned by French conglomerate LVMH, said earlier this week that it would also showcase its men’s pre-fall collection in the city in the first quarter of next year, despite a downturn in luxury fashion sales since the pandemic hit.

Hundreds of onlookers are expected to gather near the venue for the private event on Thursday night as the star-studded guest list includes top Hong Kong, mainland Chinese and Korean celebrities.

Hong Kong is traditionally one of the biggest luxury markets in the world because of its strategic location near the mainland and in Asia.

The city’s free port status and lack of customs tariffs on imported goods is also a major factor.

But some top fashion labels have shut down their Hong Kong operations or turned to the mainland and Southeast Asia.

Italian style giant Prada shut its 15,000 sq ft flagship branch in Causeway Bay’s Russell Street, once the most expensive retail street in the world, in June 2020.

But Peter Shiu Ka-fai, a lawmaker who represents the retail industry, said the Louis Vuitton event was one of the largest shows since the pandemic and would promote Hong Kong’s image as a glamour magnet on the world stage.

“With so many international stars attending, they will post about Hong Kong on social media and attract their fans to travel here too,” Shiu said.

“Hopefully this event can attract more tourist dollars, especially on luxury spending, and boost Hong Kong’s status as a shopping paradise.”

City sales of jewellery, watches, clocks and expensive gifts jumped 27.3 per cent year on year to HK$4.31 billion (US$552.4 million) in September, the Census and Statistics Department said earlier this month.

Louis Vuitton is the biggest luxury brand in the world, and notched up US$20 billion in annual sales last year.

Additional reporting by Wynna Wong