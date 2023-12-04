Lee also pointed to a 6.3 per cent rise in private consumption expenditure in the third quarter compared with the same period in 2022, and the 26.8 million people visiting the city in the first 10 months of this year.

Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu told a summit on Monday that Hong Kong was recovering after three years in the grips of the Covid-19 crisis, citing the 1.4 per cent growth in imports and 2.6 per cent increase in exports in October against a year ago.

Residents should not belittle themselves or Hong Kong as the city makes economic strides emerging “from the haze of the pandemic”, the chief executive has said, calling on businesses to come up with creative ways to keep consumers spending.

“I quote so many economic figures in one go because I want to remind everyone that Hong Kong maintains advantages in many areas,” Lee said. “We should not belittle ourselves.”

The city’s leader called on residents to make good use of the “strength, perseverance, flexibility and adaptability that Hongkongers are so well-known for, and to use our innovation and creativity to create a better future”.

Lee urged businesses to encourage local consumption through creative approaches targeting the “90 per cent of Hong Kong people who stayed in the city and did not travel abroad”.

“Whether [consumers] attend nighttime activities and spend locally depends on the efforts of the industry,” he said. “How do you increase attractiveness and make your content more diverse and interesting? What about our services? And how can we use our creativity to beat out our competitors?”

Chief Executive John Lee has called on businesses to come up with creative ways to keep consumers spending. Photo: Handout

Retail industry leaders said the rebound in the sector was not as strong as expected, as tourism patterns had changed following the end of the pandemic. Visitors from mainland China, for instance, were no longer spending in the same ways, preferring to seek out cultural experiences instead of shopping malls, they said.

Hongkongers’ consumption habits had changed too. Many residents were heading north to spend on weekends or holidays. Official figures showed a net outflow of more than 482,652 people during the Mid-Autumn Festival and National Day break.

Hong Kong Tourism Board executive director Dane Cheng Ting-yat told summit attendees on Monday that organisers behind major events, as well as local officials, could “do better” in coordinating venues and dates.

“After borders reopened, we saw a sudden increase in demand for venues … a lot of major events were squeezed in around the same time,” he said.

Cheng added that the city’s “weakness” was that “everyone wants to avoid the summer months, so autumn and spring months are in high demand”.

“Is there a way we can make things work, such as holding more of our own, smaller events in the summer, or making use of other spaces?” he asked.

The board’s executive director also touched on concerns that local concert venues were too small to attract big acts, citing American pop singer Taylor Swift’s decision to skip Hong Kong during the Asian leg of her current tour.

“These large-scale concerts require massive spaces that can accommodate not just 10,000 to 20,000 people – we’re talking 40,000 to 50,000,” he said.

Hong Kong’s main indoor concert venues include the AsiaWorld-Expo in Chek Lap Kok, which can host up to 14,000 people, as well as Star Hall in Kowloon Bay and the Convention and Exhibition Centre in Wan Chai that respectively boast 3,600 and 8,000 seats.

The city also has the Central Harbourfront Event Space, which can provide almost 387,500 sq ft of outdoor space.

Hong Kong Stadium in Kowloon has a capacity of 40,000, but industry players had cited its proximity to residential areas as a potential issue and instead hoped a 50,000-seat venue being developed in Kai Tak could meet demand.