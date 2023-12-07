“It is the responsibility of all of society to boost our economy and retail,” he said. “Authorities will lead by creating the right environment. But it is up to other sectors to propose innovative activities and discounts … Major events such as the upcoming WinterFest and fireworks shows will be organised to encourage citizens’ participation and boost tourism.”

Secretary for Culture, Sports and Tourism Kevin Yeung Yun-hung on Thursday said the government had taken the lead in cross-departmental efforts to boost local consumption, diversify economic activities, improve service quality and launch promotional activities.

Hong Kong restaurants, retailers, malls and its rail operator will offer a wave of discounts and perks to boost spending over the holidays, according to the tourism minister, who has also revealed he will lead a group of experts on deciding the best forward for the industry.

Simon Wong Kit-lung, chairman of the Quality Tourism Services Association, told the Post residents would be offered a coupon worth HK$100 (US$13) to spend at shops and restaurants under the Tourism Board’s Quality Tourism Services Scheme.

Other retailers and the MTR Corporation said their offerings were in the making.

Secretary Yeung said retail and catering businesses had already started to gear up for the holiday season and more local events, as well discounts on transport and shopping, would be offered.

Tourism minster Kevin Yeung has also announced he will chair a new Tourism Strategy Committee, which will replace the Tourism Strategy Group. Photo: Edmond So

Apart from the return of the fireworks display on New Year’s Eve and Lunar New Year in February, a “Winter Harbourfront Pyrotechnics” show will be held every Saturday and Sunday for the rest of December, as well as on Christmas and Boxing Day, Yeung said.

He revealed the news after meeting policy bureau representatives and industry leaders including Wong, who heads the LH Group of restaurants, Annie Tse Yau On-yee, the chairwoman of the Hong Kong Retail Management, and Jeny Yeung Mei-chun, the MTR Corp’s managing director Hong Kong transport services.

Wong said he was cautious in his estimates for the strength of business in the coming weeks.

“We will probably return to around 80 to 90 per cent of our performance in 2018,” he said, admitting the market this year had been “difficult and challenging”.

“Low local consumption has little to do with people travelling abroad or spending in Shenzhen,” he said. “It’s really got to do with our macroeconomics – our weak stock and property markets make people unwilling to consume, and that is normal.

“For catering leaders, the most important period has always been Christmas, so we began planning very early on, especially under such circumstances.”

Wong said his own restaurants had started to push deals and discounts, with the aim of getting people to book early and decide to stay in the city during the holidays.

“I am pretty confident many Hong Kong people will stay for festivals and come out and play and eat, so I’m not too pessimistic.”

The Christmas festivities will be the first since borders fully reopened following the end of the pandemic. Some retail operators have complained that business has not bounced back as much as expected due to changes in the spending habits of tourists, especially those from the mainland, who now sought out cultural experiences rather than simply shopping.

Earlier in the day, Yeung announced he would chair a new Tourism Strategy Committee, which would replace the Tourism Strategy Group. The committee would count industry representatives as members and aimed to enhance the speed and quality of the development of the tourism industry, as well as foster synergy with related sectors, he said.

“We aim to roll out tourism development blueprint 2.0 next year,” he said, referring to the first version released in 2017.

The secretary also pointed to recovery in the tourism industry since borders fully reopened earlier this year in February. He noted the number of visitors in the third quarter had reached about 10.44 million, representing roughly 68 per cent of the total number of visitors received in the same period in 2017 and 2018.

But economic growth overall has remained lacklustre. The government is expecting 3.2 per cent expansion this year, after downgrading its prediction from 4-5 per cent growth.