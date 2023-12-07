“In the absence of the Office of the Commissioner of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the People’s Republic of China in the HKSAR’s approval, the lease will not be extended upon expiry,” the bureau said in a document submitted to the Legislative Council.

The bureau said about 110 cases, involving 10 plots of land and 100 flats, would be affected by the rule. It also refused to disclose the lease expiry dates, citing privacy reasons.

The Development Bureau revealed the new requirement on Thursday, but did not mention by name any of the 63 consulates or eight officially recognised bodies operating in Hong Kong.

Consulates and global bodies will have to win the approval of China’s foreign ministry arm in Hong Kong to extend their property leases in the city, the government has said.

Failure to win approval would result in the consulate or organisation effectively ceding ownership to the Financial Secretary Incorporated, a government authority, according to the document.

A bureau spokeswoman stressed that the arrangement would not apply to properties rented by the foreign entities.

The recognised organisations include bodies such as the Office of the European Union and the representative office of the International Monetary Fund.

The latest proposal on land lease renewal arrangements is due to be gazetted in a bill on Friday and submitted to the legislature on Wednesday next week.

Village houses in Yuen Long. Leases for about 300,000 sites, mostly in the New Territories, will expire in 2047. Photo: Winson Wong

The bureau spokeswoman said the foreign ministry arm put forward the requirement in July, which was not part of the Hong Kong government’s initial proposal in May on land lease extensions.

The spokeswoman said the move was an extension of another arrangement stipulated by the commissioner’s office in June last year, which required the foreign entities to obtain its approval to acquire properties used as chancelleries or residences of heads and staff.

The bureau stressed that the latest arrangement was a national-level matter and “not a new thing”, adding it believed adhering to it would not be a problem.

Under the latest proposal, the government will publish gazette notices and notify property owners, including foreign entities, if their land leases are not granted an extension six years before expiry. The decisions can be appealed.

The foreign organisations have to apply for written approval from the commissioner’s office for a land lease extension at least 60 days in advance. Even if the government approves the extension, the property will be handed over if the organisation fails to secure a green light from the commissioner’s office.

The spokeswoman said the government would also generally approve most of the land lease renewal cases unless they involved significant public interest, such as a serious breach of the lease.

In 2047, a 50-year extension will end for most leases in the New Territories and parts of Kowloon that were set to expire in 1997 when the city returned to Chinese rule, with about 300,000 sites affected.

Official statistics show that between June 2025 and June 29, 2047, about 2,400 leases for lots will expire, affecting 150 to 12,500 owners every year. The earliest batch from that group comprises about 50 sites for non-industrial use in the Yau Tsim Mong district, mostly walk-up residential buildings.

Meanwhile, on June 30, 2047, leases for about 300,000 sites, mostly in the New Territories, will expire concurrently, affecting more than 1.5 million owners.