The two power companies announced last month that they would reduce their fuel charges but increase basic tariffs by about two per cent based on their capital expenditure plans.

“We believe that we have more control over their basic tariff increments in the future, and we are confident that the increase will be lower than inflation rates,” Tse told a radio show on Saturday.

Minister for Environment and Ecology Tse Chin-wan said the government had cut the investment expenditure of the city’s two electricity providers for the next five years to curb price hikes.

Hong Kong’s environment chief has said electricity prices will not exceed inflation rates, while also revealing that authorities are engaged in talks to produce nuclear energy in mainland China for the city to help meet its carbon goals.

Taking into account existing rebates, residential bills for CLP power, which supplies energy to Kowloon and the New Territories, will be cut by 7.4 per cent from next year.

Similarly, charges for HK Electric, serving Hong Kong and Lamma islands, will be reduced by 16 per cent.

Tse said the government did not include proposals by both power companies to build off-shore wind farms in its investment plans after a mid-term review due to high construction and storage costs, which would exert pressure on electricity bills.

Authorities are looking to import more nuclear energy from the mainland instead, according to the minister.

He said the government was aiming for 70 per cent of the city’s energy to be supplied by nuclear power by 2035 to meet the goal of cutting carbon emissions by half compared with 2005 levels.

Half of Hong Kong’s energy is generated from natural gas, while a quarter is produced from burning coal and another quarter is imported from Daya Bay Nuclear Power Plant in Guangdong province.

Tse revealed that the government was negotiating with mainland authorities to explore a mutually beneficial agreement in which Hong Kong would build a nuclear plant across the border to supply the city, or even the mainland, with energy by 2035.

“Even if we stopped burning coal, we can’t reach our carbon goals,” he said. “After calculations, we need to increase our nuclear energy consumption to 60 or 70 per cent to half carbon emissions.”

Tse said the government had asked HK Electric to import more nuclear energy from Daya Bay, adding that an energy station would be built on a reclaimed area in Tseung Kwan O to receive more nuclear power from the mainland and supply 35 per cent of the city’s total energy consumption.

The government was also urging the power firm to build more energy cables to connect Hong Kong Island to the mainland’s energy supply to lower electricity prices, he said.

“Nuclear energy is more stable and not influenced by energy prices around the world,” he said. “This helps stabilise electricity prices in Hong Kong.”

Head of the Council for Carbon Neutrality and Sustainable Development, Dr Lam Ching-choi, called on the government to import more nuclear energy from across the border in an interview with the Post earlier this month.

Lam said effective collaboration between the two places and the reliability of nuclear energy compared with other power sources were favourable factors.