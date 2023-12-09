The port’s operator, Worldwide Cruise Terminals, and city authorities came under fire earlier this year over chaotic transport arrangements when the Royal Caribbean International’s vessel, Spectrum of the Seas, returned to Hong Kong for the first time in more than a year, carrying about 4,000 passengers.

“We need to wait and see whether everyone will be satisfied with [the operator’s] overall performance by then,” he said on Friday, without giving his own assessment. “How will the public score them?”

In an exclusive interview with the Post, Secretary for Culture, Sports and Tourism Kevin Yeung Yun-hung said authorities might put the management rights of the Kai Tak Cruise Terminal up for tender once the existing contract expired in 2028.

A blueprint for Hong Kong’s tourism landscape will recalibrate Kai Tak’s role within the sector, the city’s culture chief has said, adding authorities will also explore how to improve the cruise terminal in the area and adjust plans based on developments in the region.

Tourists who arrived in the city on August 4 complained of long waits for taxis and other public transport, prompting authorities to ramp up bus services on a temporary basis and offer incentives to taxi drivers.

But the fiasco also led to further examination and criticism of the port and its underused facilities, as well as urban planning in the wider Kai Tak area.

Worldwide Cruise Terminals Consortium – a three-way partnership between Worldwide Flight Services Holding SA, Royal Caribbean Cruises and Shun Tak Holdings – was in 2022 granted a five-year extension to its lease on the port starting June 1.

“It was in the middle of the pandemic [when we renewed the contract],” Commissioner for Tourism Vivian Sum Fong-kwang told the Post.

Commissioner for Tourism Vivian Sum says authorities will not rule out placing the management rights of the terminal up for tender again in 2028. Photo: Edmond So

“At the time, there was very little interest from the market because nobody knew when the pandemic was going to end. But we anticipated once it did ease, the terminal would need to be started up immediately.

“But regardless of the consortium’s performance, we will not rule out placing the management rights up for tender again in 2028, as government regulations require it.”

Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu in his October policy address unveiled the “Blueprint for Hong Kong’s Tourism Industry 2.0”, which included the Kai Tak area.

The city leader also announced an action plan for the development of the cruise tourism economy, with further details expected in the first half of next year.

Tourism chief Yeung said authorities would explore how to improve the port under Kai Tak’s current landscape, which varied greatly from when the terminal was first built, as part of the government blueprint and action plan.

“When we were planning the terminal, we decided it would just be a port of entry and exit for visitors, because back then, the surrounding areas had been reserved for commercial use like hotels and shopping centres,” he said.

“But these plans need to be adjusted according to real developments of the greater Kai Tak area, so we must take a look.”

Yeung said the area was no longer exclusive to tourists, as a number of private housing estates had been built, as well as the Kai Tak Sports Park set to open by the end of 2024.

The Kai Tak area has undergone several rounds of urban planning changes since the old airport fully closed in 1998. Since then, plans for a hotel never came to fruition as developers abandoned tender offers, while proposals for a monorail were also set aside.

Cruise passengers in August wait for public transport at the Kai Tak Cruise Terminal. Photo: Jelly Tse

Yeung on Friday said a new Tourism Strategy Committee, which he would chair, would study how to grow the city’s tourism market by targeting a more diverse pool of tourists, rather than focusing solely on mainland Chinese visitors.

According to Tourism Board statistics, visitors from across the border accounted for about 80 per cent of the city’s total tourists, both before and after the pandemic.

Following the policy address, the Culture, Sports and Tourism Bureau said it would develop signature tourism products such as green and cultural tours.

It added it would also focus on growing the cruise tourism sector, expanding efforts in procuring meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions (MICE) and other events, as well as promoting smart tourism initiatives.