An international conference hosted this week in Hong Kong would also boost the city’s status as a regional flying hub, Lee added.

The arrival of two home-grown civilian passenger aircraft in Hong Kong represents a milestone in mainland China’s aerospace manufacturing and demonstrates national support for the city’s aviation industry, Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu has said.

“Hong Kong has also participated in the certification and evaluation work of both aircraft, including aircraft certification and pilot training, contributing to the country’s aviation industry,” the city’s leader said.

A ceremonial water salute was held to welcome the ARJ21 and C919 aircraft upon their arrival on Tuesday. Photo: Elson Li

Lee added: “The C919 flight from Shanghai to Hong Kong had one pilot who was sent from the Hong Kong Civil Aviation Department to participate in the evaluation work. This pilot is also one of the first batch of pilots for the C919, which fills us with pride.”

A conference, the Asia Pacific Region Innovation and Capacity Symposium 2023, will be held on Thursday and Friday at Asia World Expo, with industry leaders invited to share about air navigation service and airport operations.

The symposium is jointly organised by the Civil Aviation Department, the Civil Aviation Administration of China and the Hong Kong International Aviation Academy.

“The government will continue to make every effort to consolidate and enhance Hong Kong’s position as an international aviation hub under the national 14th Five-Year Plan. We will participate in the construction of a world-class airport cluster within the Greater Bay Area,” he said.

The bay area refers to Beijing’s initiative to integrate Hong Kong, Macau and nine mainland China cities into an economic powerhouse.

John Lee poses for a picture on the C919. The arrival of the home-grown jets demonstrates national support for the city’s aviation industry, Lee said. Photo: Facebook/John Lee

The ARJ21 and C919 were greeted with a ceremonial water salute on the runway upon their arrival on Tuesday and would be showcased at Hong Kong’s airport until Friday.

Representatives from the aviation industry and youth groups, as well as the city’s top decision-making body, the Executive Council, and the Legislative Council have been invited for a close look at the airliners.

At 10.30am on Saturday, the C919 will take off from the airport to fly over Victoria Harbour twice from west to east if the weather permits as part of a demonstration flight, according to authorities.

The Observatory has predicted strong offshore winds and mainly cloudy weather with a few rain patches on Saturday, with temperatures ranging from 14 to 23 degrees Celsius (57 to 73 Fahrenheit).

The C919 will be visible from various areas along both sides of Victoria Harbour, including the Tsim Sha Tsui East waterfront, Kwun Tong Promenade, Quarry Bay Promenade, West Kowloon Waterfront Promenade, the Central and Western District Promenade and Golden Bauhinia Square in Wan Chai.

After the flyover, representatives from the Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China (COMAC), the manufacturer of the C919 and ARJ21, will share insights about the airliners with more than 200 youths during a talk held at the Civil Aviation Department’s headquarters.

The two aircraft will leave the city and head to Shanghai on Sunday.

The C919, China’s first domestically developed narrowbody passenger jet, was designed to compete with the Boeing 737 jet and the Airbus A320 family of single-aisle aircraft.

The COMAC jet has a seat capacity of 158 to 192 passengers and a range of 4,075 to 5,555km (2,532 to 3,451 miles). The aircraft is capable of serving medium-range destinations.

The ARJ21 is the first turbofan regional aircraft. It debuted in 2016 and entered the international market in 2022. The aircraft has a range of 2,225 to 3,700km and can accommodate 78 to 97 passengers.