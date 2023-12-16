Some places are hosting seasonal markets, complete with comfort food and cosy drinks.

The city will mark the holiday with decorations at most shopping centres and major landmarks, creating the perfect backdrop for every budding photographer and selfie fan.

Hong Kong will celebrate its first Christmas completely free of social-distancing restrictions after three years under the Covid-19 pandemic, with residents welcoming the return of the festive lights and fireworks.

As Christmas approaches, the Post gets into the festive spirit and shares a little bit of history and how everyone can make the most of the holiday.

Residents snap photos of a Christmas tree set up as part of WinterFest 2023. The Tourism Board will put on extra events for the initiative under efforts to boost the nighttime economy. Photo: Elson LI

Why is Christmas big in Hong Kong?

A throwback from the British colonial period, Hong Kong differs from mainland China by celebrating Christmas and the immediate weekday after as a public holiday.

The tradition was among many introduced to residents over the period. The Roman Catholic Church established its mission in Hong Kong in 1841, becoming a diocese 105 years later.

As of 2022, the city is still home to 297 Catholic priests overseeing an about 379,000-strong community and a network of roughly 100 Catholic churches, chapels and faith spaces.

Hong Kong also has a sizeable Protestant community comprising about 480,000 believers.

How will Hong Kong celebrate Christmas this year?

With the Christmas holiday fast approaching, nearly all the city’s shopping centres and major landmarks have put up decorations to get locals and tourists into the festive spirit.

Revellers heading to the West Kowloon Cultural District can visit the art hub’s mini Christmas village and take a gander at its 20-metre (66 foot) tall tree.

Between December 21 and 30, the “WestK Christmas Fest” will host 25 stalls offering seasonal treats such as mulled wine, cookies and ice cream – topped off with a variety of musical performances.

Those hunting for the perfect selfie should visit the Tsim Sha Tsui waterfront, where they can find a 15-metre white and gold Dior Christmas Tree or upmarket shopping centre K11 Musea’s merry-go-round display.

Revellers enjoy the Christmas decorations at the West Kowloon Cultural District. Residents can soak up the atmosphere there at a festive village that includes a 20-metre tall tree. Photo: Elson LI

Over on Hong Kong Island, Pacific Place in Admiralty has created a land of festive fairy tales using trees, lanterns, giant flowers and lighting to create immersive experiences, while holding workshops and offering a chance to meet Santa Claus.

Wan Chai’s Lee Tung Avenue, meanwhile, has invited local artist Victor Wong Wang-tat to create “The Wishing Stars” installation. The display uses more than 1 million acrylic beads, features nightly fake snow and has a 5-metre-wide Christmas star at its centre.

Stanley will also host its annual Christmas market until December 26. The event will bring together more than 150 stalls and gaming booths, while this year’s theme of “Chillmas by the Sea” offers an Australian take on the holiday season.

For those who cherish a quiet moment, they can always stroll down to Tsim Sha Tsui East or Victoria Harbour and take in the office buildings on either side competing to offer the most elaborate Christmas lights displays.

What about the other stuff?

With Hong Kong ramping up efforts to get residents spending and supporting the nighttime economy, the Tourism Board is introducing extra events for this year’s WinterFest.

Revellers can also catch the “Winter Harbourfront Pyrotechnics” at 8pm every Saturday and Sunday. The upgraded lights show launched on December 9 and will wrap up with extra displays on Christmas Day and Boxing Day.

Just look over in the direction of the waterfront area at Tsim Sha Tsui and the Art Park of the West Kowloon Cultural District to catch the 10-minute pyrotechnics display.

The city’s traditional New Year’s Eve fireworks display will be making a full comeback for the first time since 2018, with tourism authorities saying it will be the “biggest and longest” countdown pyrotechnics Hong Kong has ever seen.

The 12-minute show, themed “New Year New Legend”, will take place along Victoria Harbour.

Those hoping to get a prime view can head to Harbour City mall in Tsim Sha Tsui, which will open its Ocean Terminal rooftop car park to 10,000 visitors.