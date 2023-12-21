Hong Kong to host the finale of world’s first all-electric raceboat E1 World Championship
- Three races of the tournament will be held from 2024 to 2026 in Hong Kong on waters of Victoria Harbour
- Race is part of government’s line-up of major events aimed at bringing tourists back to the city following the Covid-19 pandemic
Hong Kong will host the grand finale of the world’s first all-electric raceboat championship, adding to the government’s line-up of major events aimed at bringing tourists back to the city following the Covid-19 pandemic.
The E1 World Championship, sanctioned by the Monaco-based powerboating global governing body Union Internationale Motonautique, is set to hold three tournament races from 2024 to 2026 in Hong Kong on the waters of Victoria Harbour.
The event makes the city the only stop in East Asia to host the inaugural season of the race.
Alejandro Agag, chairman and co-founder of E1, on Thursday said Hong Kong was the “perfect” venue for the grand finale.
“We are confident that Hong Kong’s superb facilities and international connectivity will enhance the overall experience for both the racing teams and spectators, lay a solid foundation and build a legacy for E1 as a world-class sports event,” he said.
According to the Tourism Board, Hong Kong will be the final leg for 10 teams of pilots on November 9 and 10 next year, following six stops in the Middle East and Europe: Jeddah, Saudi Arabia; Venice, Italy; Puerto Banus, Spain; Geneva, Switzerland; Monaco; and Rotterdam, the Netherlands.
Hong Kong Sevens organisers target full house for current stadium’s farewell
Secretary for Culture, Sports and Tourism Kevin Yeung Yun-hung said the selection of Hong Kong highlighted the city’s “reputation as a world-renowned events capital and one of the best destinations for tourists around the world”.
A spokesman for the Tourism Board added the competition would bring exposure and raise global awareness on sustainability “across an exciting and competitive on-water racing platform based on electric technologies”.
Hong Kong would “capitalise on this wonderful opportunity” and “maximise our global promotion to attract visitors to experience this one-of-a-kind championship”, said Pang Yiu-kai, chairman of the Tourism Board.
Hongkongers warned to beware of scalpers after Messi match tickets sell out
The event is partially funded by the Hong Kong government.
In his latest budget released in February, Financial Secretary Paul Chan Mo-po earmarked HK$250 million (US$32 million) for mega events, as well as HK$300 million for international meetings, incentive travels, conventions and exhibitions offerings in the city in a bid to revitalise tourism post-pandemic.
Besides the powerboat competition, the city will host the Hong Kong marathon in January, and a football match between a Hong Kong team and Inter Miami CF in February which will star eight-time Ballon d’Or winner Lionel Messi.