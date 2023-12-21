Hong Kong will host the grand finale of the world’s first all-electric raceboat championship, adding to the government’s line-up of major events aimed at bringing tourists back to the city following the Covid-19 pandemic.

The E1 World Championship, sanctioned by the Monaco-based powerboating global governing body Union Internationale Motonautique, is set to hold three tournament races from 2024 to 2026 in Hong Kong on the waters of Victoria Harbour.

The event makes the city the only stop in East Asia to host the inaugural season of the race.

Authorities have earmarked HK$250 million for major events in the city in a bid to revitalise tourism post-pandemic. Photo: E1

Alejandro Agag, chairman and co-founder of E1, on Thursday said Hong Kong was the “perfect” venue for the grand finale.