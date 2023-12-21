The figure is a 0.6 per cent increase compared with the previous year, when 8,978 such firms were recorded.

There were 9,039 companies with head offices located outside the city by June 1, the Commerce and Economic Development Bureau said on Thursday.

The number of Hong Kong businesses with parent companies overseas or in mainland China has returned to pre-pandemic levels with more than 9,000 firms and a total of 468,000 staff, the government has said.

The latest count is in line with the pre-coronavirus level of 9,040 companies logged in 2019.

Hong Kong has hit pre-pandemic levels of mainland Chinese and foreign businesses with satellite offices in the city. Photo: Jelly Tse

The mainland had the largest number of companies operating in Hong Kong in 2023, with 2,177, followed by Japan, the United States, Britain and Singapore.

The city also saw 4,257 start-ups this year, a record high, with 272 more registered than in 2022, a 34 per cent surge on the number recorded in 2019.

The start-ups included fintech, e-commerce, supply chain management and logistics technology businesses and created 16,453 jobs.

There were 3.72 million people employed in the city by September 30.

The government said the figures underlined that enterprises had confidence in Hong Kong and wanted to use its unique advantages of strong support from the mainland and close connections to the rest of the world under the “one country, two systems” governing principle.

“The current term government attaches great importance to attracting enterprises and investment,” a bureau spokesman said.

“The survey results showed that the investment promotion work of the government is effective.”

He added officials would continue to work to attract overseas enterprises to invest in the mainland and help mainland enterprises to tap into overseas markets, which would also create growth in Hong Kong’s trade and economic development.

The government said the Office for Attracting Strategic Enterprises (OASES) set up last December had led to the establishment of more than 30 businesses in Hong Kong, including the city’s first research and development centre set up by a top 10 global pharmaceutical company.

The authorities earlier expected strategic enterprises to invest a total of more than HK$30 billion (US$3.8 billion) in Hong Kong and create at least 10,000 jobs in research and development or senior management positions.

The world’s largest manufacturer of electric vehicle batteries, mainland-based Contemporary Amperex Technology, earlier this month signed a memorandum of understanding to set up a research and development centre in the Hong Kong Science Park.