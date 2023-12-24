Homemaker Cheung Fung-ying, 43, said she had lined up with her husband and 11-year-old son after getting a craving for the dish amid the cold weather.

Over in the bustling district of Sham Shui Po, more than 30 people on Sunday queued outside Shia Wong Hip, an eatery known for serving snake soup, a Chinese delicacy that is believed to improve blood circulation.

Immigration figures showed Hong Kong processed 1.03 million inbound and outbound trips on Friday and Saturday, resulting in a net outflow of 517,606 trips.

Hongkongers beat the chill on Christmas Eve by queuing up for warm bowls of snake soup in Sham Shui Po and hunting for bargains at a products expo in Victoria Park, even as others opted to travel across the border and overseas for the festive break.

“Just drinking hot stuff isn’t enough when you are cold,” she said. “After having snake soup, there is a lasting feeling of warmth and a rush of energy that can stay with you all day.”

The eatery sells large portions for HK$85 (US$10.9) or smaller ones for HK$53.

The Post observed five staff busily tending to walk-in diners and those waiting for takeaway, while taking the time to twice refill a large serving pot at the door.

Store owner Chow Ka-ling said business at the eatery usually picked up on cold days as some patrons opted for similar staples.

“I haven’t stopped running errands in the store since early this morning,” she said. “I also received some gecko soup orders from customers while serving diners at the store.”

Lui Keung, 68, a retiree and neighbourhood local, said the soup helped him stay young and strong.

“I am still energetic and can endure the cold without any issues at my age,” he said. “Young people should try this traditional treasure to stay vibrant.”

Hong Kong’s cold spell entered its sixth day on Sunday morning, with temperatures in some parts of the New Territories falling to 2.9 degrees Celsius (37.2 Fahrenheit), before the mercury climbed as high as 19.6 degrees in the afternoon.

03:34 Hong Kong’s top five Christmas displays of 2023 Hong Kong’s top five Christmas displays of 2023

Among those staying in the city despite the cold was former finance chief John Tsang Chun-wah, who he said preferred the comforts of home over the current bustle of travelling overseas.

“When many people choose to travel abroad, it is good to go to less-crowded places such as Harbour City mall [in Tsim Sha Tsui] or Causeway Bay,” he said. “My family and I are able to relax and walk around comfortably, shop and dine out.”

Clerical worker Cheung Weun-ting said local shopping centres had fewer patrons following the pandemic, adding that a growing number of her friends were choosing cheaper foods and services in Shenzhen.

The 36-year-old said she was spending the holiday in Hong Kong as the surge in those heading across the border was likely to mean long queues at shops in mainland China.

“It’s comfortable here, with fewer people,” Cheung said, but added that local sales drives were “not appealing”.

Thousands flocked to Causeway Bay’s Victoria Park for the Hong Kong Brands and Product Expo amid the long Christmas weekend.

Organisers put up signs at around 3pm on Sunday telling shoppers of extended waiting times as hundreds shuffled into the event. A Post reporter waited about 30 minutes to get inside.

Retiree Winky Ho said she was making the first of two planned visits to the expo and was hoping to spend HK$2,000 on dried seafood in preparation for Lunar New Year.

“I didn’t bring my trolleys today,” she said. “I’m here to familiarise myself with the stalls today so I know my way around when I come back on the final day for larger discounts.”

Ho, who is in her fifties, said the turnout was much bigger than she had expected.

She said that as an expo regular, foot traffic this year appeared to be back at pre-pandemic levels.

Crowds also descended on the West Kowloon Cultural District, where revellers could shop at a seasonal market for treats and souvenirs, as well as go dancing or listen to carol singing around a 20-metre (66-foot) Christmas tree.

As part of the festivities, the MTR Corporation also revamped two retired train carriages to lure in rail fans and those looking for iconic photographs.

The city is also hosting 10-minute pyrotechnic shows at 8pm on Sunday, Monday and Tuesday.