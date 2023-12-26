Hong Kong has recorded more than 1.32 million outbound trips made by local residents over the past three days of the Christmas holidays, outnumbering visitor arrivals by nearly threefold, an outflow that industry representatives said had affected local consumption.

The hospitality representatives said business was slower than last Christmas, when Covid-induced social-distancing measures and travel restrictions were in place, urging authorities to roll out more activities to boost consumption.

Statistics released by the Immigration Department on Tuesday showed that 1,327,744 outbound trips were made by Hongkongers from Saturday to Monday, 2.8 times higher than the 470,648 inbound trips recorded over the same period. Visitors from mainland China accounted for 77 per cent of the arrivals.

Residents’ eagerness to spend Christmas outside the city results in sluggish business. Photo: Xiaomei Chen

Anthea Cheung So-may, director of the Lan Kwai Fong Association, which groups together 100 restaurants and bars in the city’s popular entertainment area in Central, said fewer people came to the district over the festive break this year compared with last year when restrictive measures were still in place.