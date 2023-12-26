Hong Kong records 1.32 million outbound trips over past 3 days of Christmas holidays, industry leader warns local consumption affected
- Business this Christmas is slower than last year, when Covid-induced measures were still in place, representatives say
- ‘It’s still possible to book a table for the day this year … but last year we were fully booked almost two weeks before,’ association director adds
Hong Kong has recorded more than 1.32 million outbound trips made by local residents over the past three days of the Christmas holidays, outnumbering visitor arrivals by nearly threefold, an outflow that industry representatives said had affected local consumption.
The hospitality representatives said business was slower than last Christmas, when Covid-induced social-distancing measures and travel restrictions were in place, urging authorities to roll out more activities to boost consumption.
Statistics released by the Immigration Department on Tuesday showed that 1,327,744 outbound trips were made by Hongkongers from Saturday to Monday, 2.8 times higher than the 470,648 inbound trips recorded over the same period. Visitors from mainland China accounted for 77 per cent of the arrivals.
Anthea Cheung So-may, director of the Lan Kwai Fong Association, which groups together 100 restaurants and bars in the city’s popular entertainment area in Central, said fewer people came to the district over the festive break this year compared with last year when restrictive measures were still in place.
“People came at 2pm previously [on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day], but we saw fewer crowds than last year. People came here to celebrate later this year, at around 5pm and 6pm,” she told a radio programme.
“It’s still possible to book a table for the day this year … but last year we were fully booked almost two weeks before.”
She attributed the sluggish business over Christmas to residents’ eagerness to spend the holiday outside the city, adding incoming tourists failed to fill the gap.
Cheung said visitors had become more prudent in their spending amid a weak global economy, with more than HK$1,000 (US$128) each on average, despite restaurants’ efforts to reduce the holiday price surge to less than 10 per cent.
She called on the government to strengthen ties with the industry, hold more large-scale concerts and invite world-known singers and bands to perform in Hong Kong to attract more overseas tourists.
Retail sector legislator Peter Shiu Ka-fai said the industry was impacted by a trend of residents travelling elsewhere to celebrate Christmas, which was not a public holiday on the mainland.
“There were many people, including local residents and tourists, and there were even road closures in some places. The atmosphere was good,” Shiu told the same radio programme.
“But overall, both the world economy and the Hong Kong economy are average … The spending power of mainland tourists was not as strong as before 2018.”
He said overall jewellery sales were similar to that of last year, despite a previous expectation of a 10 per cent increase.
Shiu urged authorities to introduce more activities, events and offers to encourage residents to spend locally and attract tourists, while calling for better industry services and a more friendly attitude towards visitors.