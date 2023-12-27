The pyrotechnics extravaganza will return for the first time since 2018, as the 2019 edition was cancelled because of social unrest, while the Covid-19 pandemic put a stop to displays in the years after that.

The Hong Kong Tourism Board on Wednesday revealed further details about the show, saying it would be the biggest and longest yet at 12 minutes, starting at midnight and spanning a distance of 1.3km from Central to North Point.

Hong Kong’s New Year’s Eve pyrotechnics will return with a bang – the biggest yet – and a four seasons theme, with the display designed by the director of fireworks for the 2008 Beijing Olympic Games.

“This year’s celebrations will be the largest in Hong Kong,” said the board’s executive director, Dane Cheng Ting-yat. He said the celebrations together with an “East-meets-West musical” were expected to attract large crowds along Victoria Harbour on New Year’s Eve, while showcasing the city’s “unique appeal to the world”.

New vantage points for the display, with will span a distance of 1.3km. Photo: HKTB

Liu Lin, director of the fireworks operation at the Beijing Olympics 15 years ago, took the helm for the choreography of the “New Year, New Legend” show in Hong Kong. He said he was inspired by the changing of the seasons throughout the year.

“The countdown firework performance demonstrates the optimism and diligence of the people of Hong Kong, who inspire boundless vitality and innovation, and have given birth to one legend after another,” he said.

The board said five barges with 16 floats would be deployed to launch the fireworks in two layers to provide a better 3D effect. The firework performance has five sections – a prelude, three scenes and the finale.

An original musical arrangement by musician Chiu Tsang-hei combining elements of electronic, classical and Chinese instrumental genres will accompany the show.

Renowned Chinese violinist Yao Jue will also perform during the fireworks.