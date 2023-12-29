The watchdog also gave the two industry giants 90 days from Friday to introduce provisions that aimed to increase competition across the sector.

Restaurants that signed contracts with the two platforms could also work with smaller food delivery companies effective immediately, but Foodpanda and Deliveroo could block the eateries from working with emerging rival KeeTa, since it had a market share of more than 10 per cent, the Competition Commission said.

Foodpanda and Deliveroo will give Hong Kong restaurants more flexibility to switch over to rival delivery platforms and the option to sell dishes independently for less, as part of both companies’ commitments to the city’s antitrust watchdog.

The commission in June warned that Foodpanda’s and Deliveroo’s contracts could constitute a breach of anti-monopoly regulations, with the companies proposing remedial terms that were later discussed at public consultations.

Watchdog CEO Rasul Butt on Friday described the changes as a significant step in levelling the industry playing field.

“While restaurants can enjoy more flexibility in partnering with small platforms and pricing menu items across their dine-in and other delivery channels, new entrants and small platforms can partner with more restaurants and grow their network,” he said.

“Ultimately, end customers will reap the benefits of increased competition between platforms, which include more choices, potentially better services and lower menu prices.”

Under the new deals, eateries under contract will be allowed to offer their dishes at cheaper prices through their own direct channels and on smaller rival platforms. The latter arrangement was previously prohibited under Foodpanda’s exclusivity deals.

Eateries working with Foodpanda could also opt out of the order-to-pickup option stipulated in past contracts, the watchdog added.

The commission said that the amended deals with Foodpanda and Deliveroo would ensure restaurants would contend with fewer obstacles if they chose to switch to other delivery platforms.

Eateries with exclusive partnership agreements could also work with “new entrants” without losing any sweeteners promised by the industry giants, it said.

KeeTa, a subsidiary of Chinese delivery giant Meituan that broke into the local industry in May, will not benefit from the latter provision since its market share exceeded the 10 per cent threshold set by the watchdog.