The central government should allow mainland Chinese to visit Hong Kong more easily and increase the duty-free goods allowance to 30,000 yuan (US$4,235) to spur flagging retail sales, according to the city’s sole delegate to the nation’s top legislative body.

Starry Lee Wai-king, a member of the National People’s Congress (NPC) Standing Committee, on Saturday revealed her proposal as Hongkongers headed across the border for the long weekend to celebrate the New Year holiday and take advantage of shopping and leisure activities.

“I believe that we have different policy priorities at different times, and I believe everyone agrees that economic development is now our top priority,” Lee said at a press conference.

Starry Lee at a press conference earlier this year. She says small- and medium-sized business will benefit most from increased visitor numbers. Photo: Sam Tsang

Hongkongers made more than 3.2 million outbound trips between December 20 and 29. Over the same period, the city recorded 1.24 million arrivals of mainland and overseas visitors, despite Christmas not being a public holiday on the mainland and in many Asian countries.