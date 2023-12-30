Beijing should allow mainland Chinese to visit Hong Kong more easily, increase duty-free goods quota, Starry Lee says
- Starry Lee, city’s sole delegate to nation’s top legislative body, calls for return of multiple-entry permit scheme for Shenzhen residents
- Improved duty-free goods allowance, up to 30,000 yuan, also proposed as retail sector looks to lure visitors amid increasing number of residents heading north for shopping
The central government should allow mainland Chinese to visit Hong Kong more easily and increase the duty-free goods allowance to 30,000 yuan (US$4,235) to spur flagging retail sales, according to the city’s sole delegate to the nation’s top legislative body.
Starry Lee Wai-king, a member of the National People’s Congress (NPC) Standing Committee, on Saturday revealed her proposal as Hongkongers headed across the border for the long weekend to celebrate the New Year holiday and take advantage of shopping and leisure activities.
“I believe that we have different policy priorities at different times, and I believe everyone agrees that economic development is now our top priority,” Lee said at a press conference.
Hongkongers made more than 3.2 million outbound trips between December 20 and 29. Over the same period, the city recorded 1.24 million arrivals of mainland and overseas visitors, despite Christmas not being a public holiday on the mainland and in many Asian countries.
One of Lee’s proposals to boost mainland visitor numbers was to bring back a multiple-entry permit scheme for Shenzhen residents, with the initiative potentially expanding to other cities in Guangdong province.
Recent media reports suggested authorities were mulling a reboot of the scheme, which was replaced by once-a-week visit permits in 2015 amid concerns over parallel trading and Hong Kong’s capacity to handle surges in single-day visitors.
The return of tourist coaches in the neighbourhood of To Kwa Wan, part of Lee’s local legislature constituency, led to complaints from residents earlier this year but the NPC delegate maintained that bringing in visitors from the mainland was an urgent matter to help prop up the economy.
“Businesses, especially the small- and medium-sized ones, as well as catering and retail sectors, will benefit from an orderly relaxation [of mainland residents’ visit permits],” she said. “Ultimately, and hopefully, the workforce and general public will also share a slice of a thriving retail scene.”
She also called on the central government to expand the list of cities where mainlanders could travel from to Hong Kong when not taking part in group tours beyond the current 49, and increase the duty-free allowance for bringing back personal goods from 5,000 yuan to 30,000 yuan.
“This 5,000 yuan limit for personal items has not been adjusted for more than 10 years, and it has limited tourists’ appetite for shopping in Hong Kong,” she said, adding that retailers had been lobbying for the increase for years before the pandemic hit.
She said the 30,000 yuan level was proposed with reference to the 100,000 yuan annual quota for mainland residents shopping tax-free on the island province of Hainan, where sales had boomed when borders closed during the pandemic.