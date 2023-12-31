“On top of the fact a lot of residents have gone to mainland China over the holiday, the overall spending power of Hongkongers has been weak,” said Simon Wong Ka-wo, the president of the Hong Kong Federation of Restaurants and Related Trades.

With the city holding its biggest and longest countdown fireworks yet to ring in 2024, a catering industry leader said restaurants on both sides of Victoria Harbour were fully booked on Sunday night but ones elsewhere were “quite deserted”.

Financial Secretary Paul Chan Mo-po on Sunday however said Hong Kong would be pushing to boost its global presence in 2024 and run a series of mega-events covering areas such as sports, culture, trade and finance to woo tourists.

The number of travellers visiting Hong Kong during the New Year holiday is at 66 per cent of pre-pandemic levels, with the catering industry complaining about a business slump as more people opt to spend the long weekend elsewhere.

“Even if some restaurants are fully booked, there are not enough customers to keep the business up and running for the whole night.”

Wong said customers were choosing cheaper options and not willing to spend too much on eating out.

On Saturday, visitors made 194,930 trips to Hong Kong, with 77 per cent from mainland China. The number was just 66 per cent compared to the same day in 2018, and 72 per cent for 2017, according to government data.

Fewer Hongkongers travelled out of the city, dropping from 347,200 trips on December 30 in 2018 to 291,777 on Saturday.

Wong estimated that overall restaurant business volume on New Year’s Eve would be worth about HK$380 million, 40 million less than last year when Covid-related social-distancing measures were still in place.

He said the figure during pre-pandemic years was as high as HK$450 million.

Wong Kei-ying, 50, owner of a Thai restaurant in Wan Chai, complained that business had been in limbo over the holiday season when it should have been the peak period.

She was pessimistic about turnover as the number of reservations was not looking good.

“I have lived in Wan Chai for more than 40 years. To be honest, this is the first time I have seen this area like a ‘ghost town’ with no people at all,” she said. “I don’t know how long my store can last.

“The biggest problem we face is that the rent is too expensive. My daily costs add up to HK$6,000, but now I can only earn a few hundred per day.”

Financial Secretary Paul Chan says Hong Kong faced several challenges in 2023. Photo: SCMP

As of Sunday morning, nine out of 10 luxury hotels, including the JW Marriott in Admiralty and Harbour Grand Kowloon in Hung Hom, told the Post their evening buffets were fully booked.

The price for the New Year’s Eve buffet ranged from HK$750 to HK$1,200.

The industry suffered a more than 10 per cent drop in business on Christmas Eve.

Chan, in his official blog, said looking back on 2023, the city had faced several challenges, such as heightened geopolitical tensions, sustained inflationary pressures and changes in consumer patterns.

But he said the city was set to benefit in the long-term from government efforts to boost the local economy, such as the “Happy Hong Kong” campaign and an increase in delegations sent overseas to “expand friend circles”.

The finance chief also stressed that Hong Kong needed to continuously explore new solutions and pathways, as well as maintain a curious and open-minded attitude, to contend with the changing times.

He said the events to be held in 2024 include the Asian Financial Forum in January, the Hong Kong International Diamond, Gem and Pearl Show in February and Art Basel in March, as well as the Global Financial Leaders’ Investment Summit in November.

“These activities highlight the rich blend of Chinese and Western cultures in Hong Kong, as well as its diverse and inclusive cultural characteristics,” he said.

“With new elements and experiences, both local and international visitors will be eager to visit and return to Hong Kong.”